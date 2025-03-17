The Top 10 Most Productive States in America

When looking at the hardest-working countries globally, the U.S. ranks ninth. But which American states excel at using their time wisely? Researchers from the supplement company Mind Lab Pro determined the 10 states that have cracked the productivity code.

To do this, data analysts measured each state’s production levels using four weighted metrics: national contribution (40 percent), 2023 productivity growth (25 percent), five-year growth trend (25 percent), and output-hours efficiency (10 percent). The team then converted the four metrics using a 0–100 scale. The ranking was based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics‘s Productivity By State report covering 2023.

According to Mind Lab Pro, Washington has the most productive people. The Evergreen State scored an 82 on the productivity scale, likely due to its prominence in the cloud computing, software development, and AI industries. Washington also boasts many big companies like Microsoft and Amazon, which likely prize efficiency to keep their customer base and uphold their reputation.

The second-most productive state is in the extreme northwest of North America. Alaska received a productivity of 76 largely because of its innovation in energy production, fishing, and logistics. The Last Frontier’s focus on automation also placed it at a high spot on the list.

West Virginia (73) rounds out the top three most productive states. The main reason behind the Mountain State’s success is its investments in manufacturing, logistics, and energy infrastructure. Workforce training automation has also been a top priority for West Virginia, ranking it highly compared to other states. You can see what else did well below.

1. Washington

2. Alaska

3. West Virginia

4. Florida

5. Wyoming

6. Tennessee

7. California

8. Indiana

9. Colorado

10. Nebraska

Staying focused isn’t easy for everyone. If you struggle with boosting productivity, try occasionally walking outside and adopting helpful time-management skills. Those who work from home can also set up a dedicated workspace and block social media accounts.

