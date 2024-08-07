The 34 Hardest-Working Countries, Ranked
By Tim Brinkhof
Mexico is the hardest-working country on the planet, with the average person working 2207 hours or 276 days per year. That’s what media company Visual Capitalist discovered when ranking the average full- and part-time employment working hours of the 38 member states in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Among the 34 countries for which data was available, Costa Rica (2171 hours and 271 days) and Chile (1953 hours, 244 days) joined Mexico in the top three. Those results could be explained by factors such as the economic importance of labor-intensive industries like agriculture, an absence of social welfare programs, and lower wages, all of which necessitate people working more and longer days.
Greece ranks fourth, a position it may owe to nationwide efforts to boost economic growth in the wake of a prolonged financial crisis, and which it is likely to maintain as the government introduces a six-day work week. Israel and South Korea likely appear near the top of the ranking due to their extreme work cultures, with employees expected to clock in more hours than those in other countries.
Here’s how they stacked up:
Rank
Country
Annual Working Hours Per Person
Number of Eight-Hour Days Worked
1
Mexico
2207
276
2
Costa Rica
2171
271
3
Chile
1953
244
4
Greece
1897
237
5
Israel
1880
235
6
South Korea
1872
234
7
Canada
1865
233
8
Poland
1803
225
9
United States
1799
225
10
Czechia
1766
221
11
New Zealand
1751
219
12
Estonia
1742
218
13
Italy
1734
217
14
Hungary
1679
210
15
Australia
1651
206
16
Lithuania
1641
205
17
Ireland
1633
204
18
Spain
1632
204
19
Portugal
1631
204
20
Slovakia
1631
204
21
Slovenia
1616
202
22
Japan
1611
201
23
Latvia
1548
194
24
United Kingdom
1524
191
25
France
1500
188
26
Finland
1499
187
27
Luxembourg
1462
183
28
Iceland
1448
181
29
Sweden
1437
180
30
Austria
1435
179
31
Norway
1418
177
32
Netherlands
1413
177
33
Denmark
1380
173
34
Germany
1343
168
Despite advertising itself as a country of industry and tireless work ethic, the United States ranks ninth, with the average American working a total of 1799 hours or 225 days per year—less than countries like Canada or Poland but more than other high-income countries in the West like France, Norway, or Germany. Thanks to paid vacation days, affordable insurance, and other government protections, workers in those countries can afford a better work-life balance.
Discover More Facts About Work: