The 34 Hardest-Working Countries, Ranked

Americans tend to work more and longer days than many of their western European counterparts, yet the U.S. only ranks ninth among the world’s hardest-working countries.

By Tim Brinkhof

Countries were ranked by the average number of hours a person worked, not how many meetings they had to attend. / Morsa Images/DigitalVision/Getty Images
Mexico is the hardest-working country on the planet, with the average person working 2207 hours or  276 days per year. That’s what media company Visual Capitalist discovered when ranking the average full- and part-time employment working hours of the 38 member states in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). 

Among the 34 countries for which data was available, Costa Rica (2171 hours and 271 days) and Chile (1953 hours, 244 days) joined Mexico in the top three. Those results could be explained by factors such as the economic importance of labor-intensive industries like agriculture, an absence of social welfare programs, and lower wages, all of which necessitate people working more and longer days. 

Greece ranks fourth, a position it may owe to nationwide efforts to boost economic growth in the wake of a prolonged financial crisis, and which it is likely to maintain as the government introduces a six-day work week. Israel and South Korea likely appear near the top of the ranking due to their extreme work cultures, with employees expected to clock in more hours than those in other countries. 

Here’s how they stacked up:

Rank

Country

Annual Working Hours Per Person

Number of Eight-Hour Days Worked

1

Mexico

2207

276

2

Costa Rica

2171

271

3

Chile

1953

244

4

Greece

1897

237

5

Israel

1880

235

6

South Korea

1872

234

7

Canada

1865

233

8

Poland

1803

225

9

United States

1799

225

10

Czechia

1766

221

11

New Zealand

1751

219

12

Estonia

1742

218

13

Italy

1734

217

14

Hungary

1679

210

15

Australia

1651

206

16

Lithuania

1641

205

17

Ireland

1633

204

18

Spain

1632

204

19

Portugal

1631

204

20

Slovakia

1631

204

21

Slovenia

1616

202

22

Japan

1611

201

23

Latvia

1548

194

24

United Kingdom

1524

191

25

France

1500

188

26

Finland

1499

187

27

Luxembourg

1462

183

28

Iceland

1448

181

29

Sweden

1437

180

30

Austria

1435

179

31

Norway

1418

177

32

Netherlands

1413

177

33

Denmark

1380

173

34

Germany

1343

168

Despite advertising itself as a country of industry and tireless work ethic, the United States ranks ninth, with the average American working a total of 1799 hours or 225 days per year—less than countries like Canada or Poland but more than other high-income countries in the West like France, Norway, or Germany. Thanks to paid vacation days, affordable insurance, and other government protections, workers in those countries can afford a better work-life balance

