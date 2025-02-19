The 10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth

A friendly personality and a smile go a long way when visiting a new country. Of course, it’s always nice to feel that friendliness returned. If you’re looking to travel to a place that’s famous for its hospitality, here are the most welcoming places on Earth.

Booking.com compiled this list for their Traveller Review Awards 2025, which recognizes the outstanding services of their global travel partners. To determine the winners, Booking.com analyzed over 360 million customer reviews published across its app and website between December 1, 2021, and November 30, 2024. The event recognizes 1.71 million partners across 212 countries and territories this year, and cities with the most Traveller Review Award-winning accommodations were deemed the most welcoming places to visit.

Based on Booking.com reviews, Sigoriya, Sri Lanka, stole the hearts of many customers by going above and beyond with their services. The ancient city is as famous for its hospitality as it is for its rich history. One notable place to say is the Royal Rock Sigiriya, where customers online praise the friendly staff.

The second-most welcoming city—Cazorla, Spain—lies in southwestern Europe. If you visit this city, consider staying at Coto Del Valle de Cazorla, which offers views of the Guadalquivir River. Rounding out the top three is Urubici, Brazil. For a unique hotel experience, look into Zion Bubble Glamping, where you can stay in a bubble-shaped room and enjoy a garden view.

The most welcoming cities on Earth are as follows:

Sigiriya, Sri Lanka Cazorla, Spain Urubici, Brazil Taupo, New Zealand St. Augustine, United States Orvieto, Italy Manizales, Colombia Quedlinburg, Germany Ko Lanta, Thailand Chester, United Kingdom

If you’re looking for a regional ranking, look no further. Booking.com also found that these are the most welcoming regions around the world:

Osijek-Baranja, Croatia Kakheti, Georgia Madeira, Portugal Misiones, Argentina Graubünden, Switzerland South Australia, Australia Bretagne, France Baja California Sur, Mexico Kien Giang, Vietnam Drenthe, Netherlands

