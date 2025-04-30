17 Mysterious Time Capsules

In the summer of 2017, construction workers unearthed what looked like an undetonated World War II-era bomb in an office building on Manhattan’s 21st Street. Police shut down the street to investigate, and, to everyone’s relief, discovered it wasn’t a real bomb. It was just a time capsule.

The office building had once been a site of the famous New York dance club Danceteria. Organizers bought the fake missile in the mid-1980s and had club-goers fill it with letters and other eclectic items during a party. Former owner John Argento told the Daily News of New York that “It was just an excuse to do a party. We forgot about it and went on to the next party.” As for what stuff made it into the time capsule, artist Marguerite Van Cook remembered Diana Ross’s fake eyelash, Chi Chi Valenti’s G-string, and a paper mâché boob.

Not every time capsule boasts paper mâché body parts and celebrities’ intimate belongings, but they’re all fascinating in their own ways. On this episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy uncovers 17 of history’s best and most baffling time capsules, found everywhere from space to Salt Lake City.

Watch the full video above

