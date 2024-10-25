New York City Workers Could Soon Use Paid Sick Leave to Care for Ill Pets

People take paid sick leave from their jobs for several reasons, including family emergencies. Although many consider pets to be family members, paid sick leave usually doesn’t apply to animals that are unwell. But a new New York City bill is aiming to change that.

Councilmember Shaun Abreu introduced a bill to change the Paid Safe and Sick Leave Law, which currently allows employees to use sick leave for personal and family matters. The regulation states that employers with 100 or more workers must provide up to 56 hours of paid leave to each employee every year; smaller businesses (those with five–99 employees) are required to allow up to 40 hours a year. Abreu’s bill would update the current policy and give employees the ability to use those hours to take care of ill pets and service animals.

Supporters of the legislation believe that such a change will promote better mental health for those with pets. As Abreu told NBC New York, “It’s undeniable we are facing a mental health crisis. And one of the best ways to address a mental health crisis is by making pet ownership easier.”

There already are a few places that allow sick leave for ill pets under special circumstances. Some employers in Florida, for example, may allow employees to take off due to the illness or death of a pet if the worker has a mental health condition, such as depression or anxiety. In this case, the worker may be covered under the Family and Medical Leave Act if the mental illness is considered “a serious health condition” that negatively impacts their performance. The Americans With Disabilities Act and Florida Civil Rights Act may also cover the employee’s situation since employers are required to “engage in good faith” when a worker asks for accommodations for a condition like depression or anxiety.

