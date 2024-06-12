17 Wild Animal Superlatives
The largest land animal is the African savanna elephant, which weighs up to 7 tons and stands 13 feet tall. In addition to being the largest animal on land, the African elephant is also the strongest animal on Earth. It can lift its own sizable body weight from a lying-down position.
Cheetahs are often characterized as the speed demons of the animal kingdom. The athletic felines have been clocked at top speeds of 75 miles per hour, making them the fastest creatures on land. But the planet’s overall speed record belongs to the peregrine falcon. The birds are capable of dive-bombing their prey at speeds of over 200 miles per hour.
In this episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy goes over some of the biggest, fastest, and strongest animals in the world, along with other superlatives.
You can win a different superlative by being the quickest to subscribe to Mental Floss for new videos every week. Ready? Go!
Read More Articles About Animals: