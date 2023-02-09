Bye, Bye, Bradley: These 40 Once-Popular Baby Names Are Facing Extinction
Of all the responsibilities parents face, naming their baby might be among the most stressful. Absent any change later in life, the name given to a kid will stick with them.
But what sounds like a good name for a newborn can change over time. Recently, parenting resource hub BabyCenter examined names that appear to be on a downward trajectory. The data was mined from information submitted by site users and contrasted against data going back to 2004. The names below have seen sharp year-over-year declines, which may indicate waning popularity.
Boys’ Names
- Arjun
- Walter
- Royce
- Khalid
- Rory
- Nehemiah
- Kameron
- Wade
- Kane
- Kian
- Ahmed
- Seth
- Hugo
- Kyle
- Steven
- Hassan
- Bradley
- Kobe
- Syed
- Ayaan
Girls’ Names
- Hayden
- Ariyah
- Mira
- Kate
- Katherine
- Hana
- Leia
- Joy
- Vanessa
- Alayah
- Paige
- Annabelle
- Adelyn
- Kenzie
- Kira
- Mariam
- Teagan
- London
- Aniyah
- Makayla
Names beginning with K seem to be losing steam for boys, while there could be fewer girls named Katherine or Paige in coming years. Of course, fewer parents using the names means that parents who opt in may wind up with a name that stands out more. If you’re looking for trends, names like Archie, Halston, Billie, and Jolene are all in vogue. For now.
[h/t BabyCenter]