Bye, Bye, Bradley: These 40 Once-Popular Baby Names Are Facing Extinction

Jake Rossen
Sorry, pal.
/ Thanasis Zovoilis/The Image Bank via Getty Images
Of all the responsibilities parents face, naming their baby might be among the most stressful. Absent any change later in life, the name given to a kid will stick with them.

But what sounds like a good name for a newborn can change over time. Recently, parenting resource hub BabyCenter examined names that appear to be on a downward trajectory. The data was mined from information submitted by site users and contrasted against data going back to 2004. The names below have seen sharp year-over-year declines, which may indicate waning popularity.

Boys’ Names

  1. Arjun
  2. Walter
  3. Royce
  4. Khalid
  5. Rory
  6. Nehemiah
  7. Kameron
  8. Wade
  9. Kane
  10. Kian
  11. Ahmed
  12. Seth
  13. Hugo
  14. Kyle
  15. Steven
  16. Hassan
  17. Bradley
  18. Kobe
  19. Syed
  20. Ayaan

Girls’ Names

  1. Hayden
  2. Ariyah
  3. Mira
  4. Kate
  5. Katherine
  6. Hana
  7. Leia
  8. Joy
  9. Vanessa
  10. Alayah
  11. Paige
  12. Annabelle
  13. Adelyn
  14. Kenzie
  15. Kira
  16. Mariam
  17. Teagan
  18. London
  19. Aniyah
  20. Makayla

Names beginning with K seem to be losing steam for boys, while there could be fewer girls named Katherine or Paige in coming years. Of course, fewer parents using the names means that parents who opt in may wind up with a name that stands out more. If you’re looking for trends, names like Archie, Halston, Billie, and Jolene are all in vogue. For now.

[h/t BabyCenter]

