25 Terrible Movies That Everyone Loves to Hate
Many movies deemed "bad" by audiences and critics fade into obscurity shortly after their release. Others fail spectacularly enough to make an impact on pop culture. These aren't necessarily the worst movies ever made, but they may be the worst movies you've heard of, or the best worst movies.
To compile this list of widely watched but universally reviled films, Stacker looked at titles with at least 25,0000 user ratings on IMDb. Once they had established a baseline of popularity, they calculated quality by combining IMDb and Metacritic ratings to create a Stacker Score.
The Paris Hilton vehicle The Hottie & the Nottie is the lowest-ranking movie on the list, with an IMDb rating of 1.9 out of 10 and a Metascore of 7 out of 100. It's been rated more than 38,000 times on IMDb, but that popularity didn't translate to box office success. It earned a meager $27,000 the weekend it opened in 2008.
Typically, universally hated movies don't ever see a sequel, but that didn't stop Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 from getting made. The comedy had audiences laughing for all the wrong reasons when it premiered in 2004. The vitriol it received narrowly outweighs the first Baby Geniuses film, which takes the third slot.
These movies may be awful, but at least they have name recognition. For an even more abysmal list, check out these films with a 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
- The Hottie & the Nottie (2008)
- Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004)
- Baby Geniuses (1999)
- Alone in the Dark (2005)
- Battlefield Earth (2000)
- Disaster Movie (2008)
- House of the Dead (2003)
- Meet the Spartans (2008)
- Date Movie (2006)
- Epic Movie (2007)
- Son of the Mask (2005)
- Left Behind (2014)
- Gigli (2003)
- The Emoji Movie (2017)
- Rollerball (2002)
- Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- The Room (2003)
- Scary Movie V (2013)
- Police Academy: Mission to Moscow (1994)
- BloodRayne (2005)
- Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997)
- The Avengers (1998)
- Dungeons & Dragons (2000)
- I Know Who Killed Me (2007)