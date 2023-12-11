16 of the Best Gifts for Every Person on Your List in 2023
From LEGO sets that are fun for adults to TikTok’s favorite water bottle, these gifts can please everyone on your list.
Shopping for the perfect gift is never easy. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to presents (unless you’re giving out gift cards). But if you prefer to give a thoughtful item—something that speaks to a person’s favorite things or hobbies—it can be a challenge to find new ideas every year.
Down below, we’ve put together a roundup of some of the best gifts of 2023 for every type of person on your list, from the home chef to the pet owner who appreciates items geared toward their animals.
1. For the Candle Aficionado Who Also Has a Sweet Tooth: Mala The Brand Cereal Candle; $22
Saturday morning cartoons might be a thing of the past for your giftee, but you can help them recreate the joy of those experiences with a soy candle like this, which smells just like a bowl of Fruit Loops cereal. This 8-ounce candle can burn for up to 45 hours and you can opt for either a cotton or a wood wick (the latter of which gives the candle paint can-style vibes). If you feel like being extra nice this year, you could throw a cute candle warmer lamp into that gift bag, too.
Buy now: Mala The Brand
2. For the One Who Is Always Glued to Their Phone: Fanlory 12-Inch Screen Magnifier; From $24
No TV? No problem. This 12-inch screen magnifier functions like a projector for your giftee’s phone, so they can essentially double the size of the picture and watch movies, YouTube videos, and more with more comfort. This gadget—which comes in a variety of colors—works well with iPhones, Samsung Galaxy Notes, and most other Android smartphones.
Buy now: Amazon
3. For Pet Owners Who Like to Stay On Top of Things: Petcube Cam Indoor Wi-Fi Pet and Security Camera; From $35
When it comes to smart pet cameras, this model from Petcube really packs in a lot. Compact and affordably priced at well under $100, this gadget can help your favorite pet parent stay on top of what their furry companions are up to, day or night,; it especially comes in handy if they're traveling but still have cats at home. Although it works only with Amazon Alexa, this camera's 1080-pixel, high-definition resolution, audio quality, and 110-degree viewing angle make it a convenient and solidly good choice for pet lovers.
Buy now: Amazon
4. For Bakers Trying to Make the Perfect Loaf: Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven; From $240
This cast-iron piece is essentially an inverted Dutch oven with a domed lid, which makes it an excellent option for bakers who are trying to make crispy and delicious loaves of bread. Designed to circulate steam and evenly distribute heat, this bread oven is grill, oven, and broiler safe for to 500°F and also features raised ridges on the base to keep the loaf from sticking if you don't have parchment paper handy.
Buy now: Sur La Table
5. For Grown-Ups Who Still Love LEGO Sets: LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh: The Starry Night; $170
Kids aren’t the only ones who appreciate a good LEGO set—in fact, more complicated designs can be a gift that keeps on giving for adults. The fun is in piecing it all together and then showing it off by putting it on display. This set is modeled after one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous works, and was released in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), so it really does feel like a work of art in its own right.
Buy now: Amazon
6. For the One Who Needs to Drink More Water: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid and Straw; $45
As the internet’s favorite water bottle du jour, the Stanley Quencher tumbler is definitely enjoying a moment right now. But there is more to it than mere hype. It offers a 40-ounce capacity and double-wall vacuum insulation, good for keeping drinks cold for up to eight hours. Your gift recipient can choose to sip from the included straw or straight from the spout, and the handle makes for easy clutching. Plus, even at its larger size, the Stanley Quencher tumbler can fit in most car cupholders.
Buy now: Amazon
7. For the Shutterbug Who Wants to Frame Their Pics: KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Mini Photo Printer; $70
Taking pictures on a phone is easy, but actually printing them off is a whole other story. This wireless printer from KODAK is a step in an easier direction: It’s pocket-sized and will connect directly to a smartphone. The giftee you have in mind for this present can instantly print 2-inch-by-3-inch photos, and if they use the brand’s app, they can also create collages and add filters, borders, and other nifty stuff to their images that will make them stand out even more.
Buy now: Amazon
8. For Kids Who Love Puzzles: Studio Roof 3D Figures: Triceratops; $14
Perfect for kids or for adults who love to put puzzles together, this 3D printed dinosaur design can be a fun gift choice for people of all ages. Made from two B6 sheets of cardboard, this triceratops is a game to put together, as there are 12 pieces that can be popped out for assembly. One thing’s for sure: the finished product will be as cute in a kid’s bedroom as it will be on an office desk.
Buy now: Blick Art Materials
9. For Folks Who Want a Cozier Night’s Sleep: L.L.Bean Premium Supima Flannel Sheet Collection; From $199
A good set of flannel sheets can make bedtime incredibly inviting, especially during the winter months. This set from L.L.Bean is a splurge given the price point, but it will be worth it for your giftee come January. Made from 100 percent Supima cotton, these luxurious sheets are thick, soft, and highly durable, with minimal pilling. If you love the idea of gifting someone special a good set of flannel sheets for the holidays but the cost of these is making you wince, you can opt for a slightly more affordable version from L.L.Bean, the Ultrasoft Comfort set, which retails for $119 and up.
Buy it: L.L.Bean
10. For the One Who Wants Mess-Free Composting at Home: Lomi Bloom Composter; $450
Composting can seem like a very daunting task—especially for the uninitiated. Beyond the mess it can potentially lead to, it can also feel like a challenge for those who live in apartments and don’t have much extra space. That’s where the Lomi Bloom comes in: This at-home composter only takes up about as much space as an Instant Pot would, and it can turn scraps of food into nutrient-rich plant food within three hours. If your giftee uses the brand’s app, they can also measure each composting cycle and get real-time data on their own carbon impact.
Buy now: Lomi
11. For the One Who Loves to Scrub Things Clean: Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths, Pack of 10; From $14
Looking for a practical stocking stuffer, or a gift you know will actually get some legitimate use? These highly absorbent Swedish dishcloths make a fine selection for the holiday season. Fully reusable and biodegradable, each towel packs the power of 15 paper towel rolls and can absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid. Your gift recipient can toss them in the washing machine and use them on all kinds of surfaces, from countertops to windows and beyond.
Buy now: Amazon
12. For Folks Who Want to Breathe Easy This Winter (And Beyond): Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier; $199
Even if the person you’re shopping for isn’t dealing with wildfire smoke, they can get a lot of use out of this air purifier by Coway. It offers four-step filtration and works best in rooms up to 361 square feet. Better still, it captures and reduces up to 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns, which means pollen, pollutants, and other allergens are a lot less likely to bother your giftee once it’s set up and running.
Buy now: Amazon
13. For Foodies Who Want to Make Their Own Noodles: KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment; $75
Does your loved one already have a KitchenAid stand mixer? Good—because now you can start surprising them with all kinds of matching attachments. There are plenty to choose from, and they’re good for making everything from shaved ice to spiralized veggies and fruits. But if you know they’re a pasta lover at heart, this roller accessory will make the whole process of preparing noodles at home a lot easier. The roller itself is automated, so they can guide thin sheets in and out of it in no time.
Buy now: Amazon
14. For Commuters Who Just Want to Tune Out: Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds; $248
Move over, Apple AirPods Pro earbuds—there’s a new top dog when it comes to premium sound quality and active noise cancellation. These Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds come with specially designed ear tips (to help block out excess sound) and offer both a hear-through mode and speak-to-chat feature, so giftees can still engage with their surroundings as needed. They also offer ample battery life at up to eight hours, or up to 24 hours if used with the included case.
Buy now: Amazon
15. For Beauty Lovers Who Appreciate Feeling Pampered: LilySilk 25 Momme Oxford Envelope Luxury Pillowcase; From $69
Decadent? Most definitely. But chances are the giftee who opens up this box won’t mind at all. These LilySilk pillowcases are made from Mulberry 6A silk, commonly regarded as one of the highest grades you can get for the material. The added benefit with silk pillowcases is that they help reduce friction on hair and skin overnight, which is something beauty lovers can definitely get behind.
Buy now: LilySilk
16. For Creatives Who Are Ready to Try 3D Printing: Artillery Sidewinder X2 3D Printer; $319
Your giftee can tackle big 3D printing jobs with this larger device, which is one of its big selling points. If they’ve used similar 3D printers before but felt annoyed about having to print off smaller pieces before assembling them, this unit is definitely a must-have. At roughly 12 inches square by 16 inches tall, the print bed is larger than what you’d likely find in most other 3D printers.
Buy now: Amazon