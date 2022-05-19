The Best Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop Online
Memorial Day 2022 is happening on Monday, May 30, and this is one major holiday where retailers typically go all-out, offering price cuts on everything from top-rated bedding and appliances to everyday kitchen essentials.
Whether you're shopping for something you really need at home or are just in the mood to splurge, this can be a good time to stock up on brand-name items and pay a fraction of the cost. You don't have to wait until the three-day weekend has officially arrived, either, because there are tons of sales already happening. Below are some of the best early Memorial Day deals you don't want to miss.
Bedding
Avocado Mattress: Save up to $800 on mattresses and get 10 percent off sitewide on bed frames, pillows, sheets, and more with the promo code "SAVE10" at checkout. The sale ends on Monday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Gravity Blankets: Get the Calm Travel blanket (originally $175) for 50 percent off during the month of May.
Leesa: Shop the brand's lowest prices of the year and take up to $700 off on select mattresses. You'll also get two free pillows (worth $120), and can get 20 percent off select bedding options, with discounts applied automatically to your cart. This offer ends on Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00 a.m. EST.
Mattress Firm: Get select queen-sized mattresses starting at $200 (the price of a twin bed) and save up to 60 percent on leading brands like Sealy, Serta, and others. You can even save 50 percent on select Sleepy's mattresses.
Saatva: Rest easy and get up to $450 off select purchases through Monday, May 23. The brand is even offering a Memorial Day Price Match Guarantee, which is valid until Monday, June 6 at 11:59 EST.
Tempur-Pedic: Relish up to $500 in savings on adjustable mattress sets, and get $300 worth of instant gifts when you buy a mattress set.
Cooking
BBQGuys: Kickstart grilling season with up to 60 percent in savings on grills from Kamado Joe and Weber, grill tools and accessories, and other top-rated finds.
Blue Apron: Meal planning will feel a lot easier with this delivery service, and right now you can get up to 16 meals free across six orders (valued at $130), and your first order will ship for free.
Sur La Table: Head over to this retailer to snag up to 60 percent off knives from Zwilling J.A. Henckels and other top brands. You can also get All-Clad pots and pans and Le Creuset cookware for up to 50 percent off, and save on kitchen appliances and other essentials.
ThermoWorks: Need a better meat thermometer? Shop this retailer and take up to 50 percent off mini thermometers, spatula sets, and more. You can also save $30 on the Smoke Remote BBQ alarm thermometer, ideal for smoking, oven-roasting, and deep-frying because it'll monitor temperatures over an extended period of time.
Home
AJ Madison: During this Memorial Day pre-sale, take up to 30 percent off select appliances from brands like GE, Frigidaire, and Viking. You can also get air conditioners starting at $269.
Appliances Connection: Upgrade your old washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and more and get up to 30 percent off select models. You can even browse appliances from Bosch, LG, and Samsung and save upwards of $2100, depending on the unit you purchase.
Chewy: All month long, you can save on select dog and cat food brands, plus get 35 percent off your first auto-ship order. Need an easier way to fill your pet's prescriptions? Use Chewy and get a 20 percent discount on your first purchase with the promo code "RX20" at checkout. If you're looking for new toys for your furry companion, the retailer's Memorial Day sale can help you save up to 30 percent on everything from cat trees to dog pools, and much more.
Dyson: Grab the top-rated Dyson V8 Absolute and save $50, with the offer expiring on Saturday, June 4 at 11:59 p.m. CST. You can also get the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 purifying fan for up to $100 off, while supplies last.
Lowe's: Whether you're looking for a new fridge or oven range, you'll find all kinds of markdowns on appliances at this big-box retailer right now. Orders of $396 or more even qualify for free shipping.
Minted: Enjoy 30 percent off holiday cards, plus 20 percent off on everything and free, year-round shipping when you sign up for a Minted More membership, which is $38 per year.
Solo Stove: During the brand's ongoing summer sale, you can get its popular outdoor smokeless fire pits for a 40 percent discount, save up to 35 percent on accessories, and get up to 30 percent off cooking systems just in time for grill season.
Wayfair: Get 10 percent off select Samsung appliances, and hit up the site's sales hub for discounts on outdoor patio furniture, decor items, lighting fixtures, and more.