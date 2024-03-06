Fascinating Facts About All 95 Best Picture Oscar Winners
In this episode of The List Show, Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy is sharing one fascinating fact about every Best Picture winner in the history of the Academy Awards.
In Hollywood, winning the Oscar for Best Picture at the Academy Awards is the highest honor a film can achieve—and we are giving you one fun fact about all 95 Best Picture Oscar winners to date.
Which film was the first to win all five of the major Oscar awards? Which Best Picture was the only one to come with an X rating? Which film crew accidentally ate PCP-laced chowder?
In this super-sized episode of The List Show, host and Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy dives into every single Best Picture winner in the history of the Academy Awards, from 1927’s Wings to 2022’s Everything, Everywhere All at Once. So grab your popcorn, silence your mobile devices, sit back, relax, and enjoy.
