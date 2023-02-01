Pasadena Is Home to America’s Best Pizza, According to Yelp
While many places lay claim to it, the title of the best pizza city in the U.S. is up for debate. New York, Chicago, New Haven, and Detroit have all argued their cases, and they have the goods to back them up. But if you judge your food based on populist appeal, you have to look beyond the standard pizza capitals for the country’s best pie. According to Yelp reviewers, America’s No. 1 pizzeria can be found in Pasadena, California.
Yelp recently published its list of the most popular pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada based on review volume and star ratings. Sapori Di 786 Degrees came out on top, boasting an impressive five-star score based on more than 860 reviews.
Its location in the Los Angeles metro area may surprise some pizza connoisseurs. Southern California is famous for many dishes, but this Italian-American specialty typically isn’t one of them. To stand out, Sapori Di 786 Degrees offers a selection of toppings that can’t be found elsewhere. The Neapolitan-style pizzas are baked in a wood-fired oven imported from Italy, but any attempt at authenticity stops there. Indian-style pizza with the flavors of tikka masala, Mexican pizza with chorizo and cilantro, and Moroccan pizza with kofta and harissa are just a few items on their global-inspired menu.
Based on the glowing reviews, their bold choices pay off. One Yelp user wrote: “This restaurant without a doubt makes the best pizza I’ve ever had in my life! I’ve been coming here pretty regularly for over a year now and tried most things on the menu and everything has been so delicious and amazing.” In addition to the tasty product, customers praise the excellent service. The review continues, “Every time I come, the main chef greets me and offers a drink on the house. You can also tell how passionate they are about their pizza here.”
Pizza snobs may not agree with the list, especially considering there are no establishments from Chicago or New York City in the top 10. But if you’re the type of diner who can’t choose a place to eat without scouring Yelp first, you may find it useful. Here are more pizza spots to try in all 50 states.