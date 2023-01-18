The 15 Best States to Raise a Family in 2023
Many decisions go into having children, from the names you give them to the diaper brand you buy. One of the most important choices a parent will make is where they raise their kids. To see the best states for young families in the U.S., check out the list below.
To determine the top states to raise children in 2023, the data analysts at Wallethub weighed metrics in several categories. Opportunities for recreation, safety, education, and affordability were some of the qualities that boosted a state’s family-friendliness factor.
Massachusetts comes out as the No.1 state in the country for kids and parents, with an overall score of 66.14 out of 100. Though it ranks 22nd in socioeconomics, it’s the second best state when it comes to affordability and education and child care, bringing it to the top of the list. Behind it is Minnesota, which ranks fifth in socioeconomic factors like divorce rate, unemployment rate, and wealth inequality. New York, North Dakota, and Vermont round out the top five.
The factors that went into this analysis are just some of the reasons a family may want to move. Other motives—such as specific job offers or proximity to relatives—vary on a case by case basis. If you’re not ready to make a permanent change, consider taking your loved ones on vacation to one of the best states for family camping trips.
The 15 Best States for Families
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- New York
- North Dakota
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Nebraska
- Iowa
- Connecticut
- Rhode Island
- Washington
- Illinois
- South Dakota
- Utah