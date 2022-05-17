10 Best States for Your Next Family Camping Trip
Some people like to vacation where air conditioning is plentiful, and others prefer to spend their summers in the great outdoors. If you belong to the latter group, it's time to start planning your next camping excursion. Camping can be a fun activity for the whole family if you do your research and pick the right spot. According to The Family Vacation Guide, some states are better than others when it comes to roughing it out in the wilderness.
To determine the top 10 states for family-friendly camping trips, the travel resource looked at numerous factors, including age-appropriate activities, number of campsites, safety, and amenities. They found that the best place for multigenerational camping groups is Florida. The state is home to over 4600 family activities and more than 1600 kid-safe hikes.
California comes in second place. The state is famous for its stunning natural sites, many of which are welcoming to younger visitors. Campers who enjoy hiking will find plenty to do here; California boasts the most family-friendly trails on the list with 4383. New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts also rank high on the list below.
When planning an outdoor vacation, many people look to the U.S.'s robust national parks system. Some national parks can be challenging for beginners, but there are still plenty of family-friendly spots for groups traveling with younger members. Here are the best national parks for families to consider for your next camping getaway.
- Florida
- California
- New York
- Virginia
- Massachusetts
- Colorado
- New Jersey
- Pennsylvania
- Hawaii
- Ohio