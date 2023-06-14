11 Essentials That Will Help You Stay Safe This Summer, According to Experts
By Nicole Pyles
To some, the summer represents a reprieve from school responsibilities, an opportunity for fun in the sun, and a chance to get away from it all with loved ones. However, with all the excitement that awaits, it’s important to play it safe, too. From bug bites and sun damage to car trouble or getting lost on a hike, just about anything can happen when you’re away from home.
Fortunately, preparing in advance is easy. We’ve talked to a few experts to get their recommendations for what to pack in your emergency kit before your next getaway. Whether you’re staying close to home or going on a far-off adventure, these summer safety products will help you have a memorable experience and stay protected along the way.
1. General Medi Mini First-Aid Kit; $14
Whether you’re planning on an easy day hike or a road trip with friends, emergencies can happen quicker than you realize. Jonathan Rosenfeld, a Chicago-based personal injury lawyer, knows firsthand the importance of being prepared. “I remember once when I was hiking with friends, and one of them had a bad fall,” Rosenfeld tells Mental Floss. “Luckily, I had a ... first aid kit with me, and it made a huge difference in treating the injury before we could get professional help.”
With that in mind, Rosenfeld recommends this 110-piece first aid kit by General Medi, which is packed with hospital-grade supplies. “It’s got everything you need to clean and take care of small wounds, all in a handy mini pouch. Even better, it also comes with a great selection of emergency-readiness items, giving you peace of mind during every adventure, whether you’re at home, school, the office, or outside,” Rosenfeld adds.
This kit, which has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, only weighs about 0.35 pounds and is also small enough to keep in your car, backpack or handbag as needed.
Buy It: Amazon
2. Burnshield Burn Dressings, Pack of 6; $20
Burn dressings are another must-have to add to your summer safety list, especially if you plan on doing anything outdoors. Ryan Wilson, a certified wilderness first responder and founder of the camping resource guide The Camper Advisor, says he always carries them in his summertime first aid kit because of “the increased risk of sunburns and, more severely, of burns from campfires or outdoor cooking.”
Wilson recommends Burnshield burn dressings because they’re easy to use and can be applied to treat “any kind of burn encountered during summer recreation,” including sunburns, open-flame burns, or burns from scalding water.
Burnshield burn dressings contain ingredients that help reduce the temperature of a burn wound, which is essential for reducing pain and preventing further tissue damage. “The dressings also provide a barrier to prevent infection, which is very important when treating burns,” Wilson adds.
Buy It: Amazon
3. NOCO Boost Plus GB40Portable Car Battery Charger; $100
Nothing reminds you of a horror movie quicker than your car dying on a road trip. However, packing along a portable car battery charger could make your getaway significantly less stressful.
Laura Adams, senior driving analyst at Aceable, an online-learning hub for driver’s education courses, recommends the NOCO Boost Plus car battery booster pack. “You’ll be glad to have it if you have a dead battery at night or [are] in a remote area. It prevents you from needing to call for help and wait for assistance.”
According to the brand, this portable car battery can safely jumpstart a dead battery in seconds and can be used up to 20 times off a single charge. Plus, it offers reverse polarity protection and you can safely connect it to any 12-volt automotive battery. It’s also useful if you need to recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB-based devices.
Buy It: Amazon
4. Murphy’s Naturals Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent Spray, Pack of 2; From $20
Being outdoors comes with an inevitable enemy: insects. Abby Lehner, an entomologist and influencer better known as “Entomology Abby” on TikTok, notes that ticks and mosquitoes are most active during the summer months and can transmit harmful diseases like Lyme disease, West Nile virus, dengue fever, and others. “Luckily, wearing an insect repellent is a simple and effective way to be less susceptible to bug bites,” Lehner adds.
Plenty of insect repellents exist. However, having one with natural plant-based ingredients and a DEET-free formula is a win, especially as the chemical is a known skin irritant. “My favorite tick and mosquito repellent is Murphy’s Naturals lemon eucalyptus oil mist,” Lehner says. “I wear mine every time I go outside and recommend others do the same.”
According to the brand, this lemon eucalyptus oil mist can help protect you from ticks for up to four hours and mosquitos for up to six hours. Best of all, it’s not made with any dyes, synthetic fragrances, or harsh chemicals, so you can get ready to embrace the joy that comes from having a less buggy summer experience.
Buy It: Amazon
5. Bug Bite Thing Suction Insect Bite Relief Tool; From $10
If you do get bitten by an insect this summer, you’ll be glad to have the Bug Bite Thing suction tool around. It works by extracting insect venom and/or saliva from under the skin, and according to the brand, it can provide relief because by removing the irritant, it stops the body from producing the reaction that causes itching and swelling.
This compact gadget, which was featured on season 11 of Shark Tank, is designed to work on bites from mosquitoes, bees, wasps, chiggers, and other pesky creepy-crawlies. It also works best when used immediately, and nearly 80,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a try, with many claiming that it works like a charm.
Buy It: Amazon
6. Banana Boat Sport Ultra Sunscreen Spray, Pack of 2; $14
The summer gives outdoor enthusiasts a healthy dose of Vitamin D, but it’s important to watch out for those harmful ultraviolet rays, too. According to Dr. Alberto de la Fuente García, a board-certified dermatologist at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, sunscreen is “an absolute must, no matter what,” and a good quality one should have a sun-protection factor (SPF) rating of 30 or higher. Additionally, it should provide broad spectrum protection against ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, as well as high-energy visible light (HEV) and infrared A (IRA) rays.
If you want total coverage for your whole body this summer, Dr. de la Fuente García recommends Banana Boat Sport Ultra sunscreen spray. Ideal for on-the-go types, this SPF-50 blend offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection; it’s also water- and sweat-resistant for up to about 80 minutes.
“Its lightweight formula is fast-absorbing and non-greasy, so you don’t have to feel any sticky, uncomfortable residue while wearing it,” Dr. de la Fuente García says. “The spray bottle also makes it easy to apply all over your body, so you don’t miss any spots.”
Buy It: Walmart
7. Nature Republic Soothing Moisture 92% Aloe Vera Gel; $9
If you do miss a spot when you’re applying sunscreen and end up get burned, some aloe vera could provide soothing relief and help keep inflamed skin from peeling.
Dr. de la Fuente García highly recommends aloe vera, noting that apart from working as a “remedy for sunburns,” it can also hydrate and moisturize skin, which is “very important after a day spent in the heat of the sun.”
This gel from Nature Republic is one of his top picks, as its made with 92 percent organic aloe vera. “It’s free of harsh ingredients and can be used on both [the] face and body,” Dr. de la Fuente García adds.
Buy it: Amazon
8. Master Lock Portable Small Lock Box; From $24
If you’re planning for a day at the beach, you can’t keep your phone safe by hiding it in your shoe. Consider purchasing the Master Lock portable lock box. This water-resistant item is ideal for protecting your belongings—such as your phone, credit cards, passport, and cash—wherever you go.
The lock box is constructed with shock-absorbing foam and stays locked with your own personal four-digit code. Best of all, it comes with a cable, so you can secure it to a fixed object like a table or hotel room pipe, making it a must-have for any trip.
Buy It: Amazon
9. LuxoGear Emergency Whistles, Pack of 2; $8
Whether your vehicle goes off the road or you get lost on a hike, you want to alert people immediately. Gavin Dawson, a board-certified physician assistant and founder of Global Emergency Medics, which trains medics for disaster response and wilderness emergencies, recommends investing in an emergency whistle. “The distinctive sound it produces is able to carry over great distances, ensuring that the distress call stands out. Ultimately, this helps minimize the emergency response time, increasing the user’s survivability.”
Dawson recommends LuxoGear’s emergency whistles, which come in packs of two. Each whistle has dual sound chambers and can collectively deliver up to 120 decibels worth of sound power, which is loud enough to be heard over a mile away.
Lightweight and easy to carry, this set also comes with reflective lanyards and clips for added visibility and security. “[The] striking color helps users spot it even in dark areas so they can use it in time for emergencies,” Dawson adds.
Buy It: Amazon
10. SwimWays Sun Canopy Inflatable Baby Spring Float; From $20
Playing in the pool is an irresistible activity for kids. If you have an infant between 9 and 24 months, they’ll want to join in, too. Fortunately, they can safely with this inflatable float and adjustable canopy from SwimWays.
It’s part of a three-step program to teach kids to swim. The SwimWays Baby Spring Float is the first step, offering a safe method of introducing your child to the water. The float has secure leg holes, so your baby can kick freely underwater. It also has a mesh play space for your little one’s pool and water toys. With its adjustable and removable canopy, it also offers shade and UPF 50+ sun protection.
Buy It: Amazon
11. ZZRUI Upgraded 2-in-1 Portable Door Stopper; From $8
When it comes to where you stay during your summer vacation, not every hotel is alike in terms of safety. As Suzanne Bucknam, CEO of the travel guide Connecticut Explorer points out, “When sleeping alone in a hotel room, female travelers worry about their safety, particularly if they end up on the first floor.”
To better secure your hotel room door, Bucknam recommends the ZZRUI upgraded door stopper security alarm. “This was something I got for a vacation I was taking abroad,” she says, adding that there were no issues getting it through customs or the TSA.
According to Bucknam, in addition to jamming the door, the elongated stopper also works to deter others from opening it. It has an easy on-and-off switch with three sensitivity levels: low, medium, and high. “Since you can turn it off, you don’t have to worry about it randomly going off,” Bucknam adds. Because of that, it can work as both a door alarm and a door wedge.
Buy It: Amazon