The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Toys, Robot Vacuums, and More

Get a jumpstart on Black Friday with these deals happening at Walmart.

By Kiara Taylor

Walmart just dropped Black Friday deals online—and here's what to grab.
It’s official, Thanksgiving season is just about here. Not only does that mean fun gatherings with family and friends and chowing down on delicious pumpkin pie leftovers the day after the main feast—it also means getting ready to find the most stellar deals available for this year’s edition of everyone’s favorite shopping discount day: Black Friday. 

Black Friday used to be more of a covert operation—employees would call in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could take advantage of the annual bargains. But today, it has become an accepted part to the holiday season. 

Walmart is one of the major players in the event, especially for serious bargain hunters. They have already released a sneak preview of the most enticing deals available for this upcoming Black Friday.

The deals dropped online today, at 3 p.m. EST, while the in-store deals start early at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 24. Whether you’re looking for clothes, children’s toys, electronics, home goods, kitchen supplies, or special gift items, Walmart is a good bet for one-stop shopping that will allow you to check off all of your intended Black Friday purchases in one go. 

So without further ado, let’s delve into our list of the best Black Friday Walmart deals.

The Best Walmart Deals For Black Friday 2023:

Best Under $25

Black Friday Walmart deals: Squishmallows Koala Bear
Best Under $50

Best Black Friday Walmart deals: Oral-B Electric Toothbrush
Best Under $100

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Carote cookware
Best Under $200

Best Walmart Black Friday deals: Apple watch SE 2023
Best Under $500

Best Black Friday Walmart deals: Creality 3D Printer
