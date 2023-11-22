The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals on Toys, Robot Vacuums, and More
Get a jumpstart on Black Friday with these deals happening at Walmart.
By Kiara Taylor
It’s official, Thanksgiving season is just about here. Not only does that mean fun gatherings with family and friends and chowing down on delicious pumpkin pie leftovers the day after the main feast—it also means getting ready to find the most stellar deals available for this year’s edition of everyone’s favorite shopping discount day: Black Friday.
Black Friday used to be more of a covert operation—employees would call in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could take advantage of the annual bargains. But today, it has become an accepted part to the holiday season.
Walmart is one of the major players in the event, especially for serious bargain hunters. They have already released a sneak preview of the most enticing deals available for this upcoming Black Friday.
The deals dropped online today, at 3 p.m. EST, while the in-store deals start early at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 24. Whether you’re looking for clothes, children’s toys, electronics, home goods, kitchen supplies, or special gift items, Walmart is a good bet for one-stop shopping that will allow you to check off all of your intended Black Friday purchases in one go.
So without further ado, let’s delve into our list of the best Black Friday Walmart deals.
The Best Walmart Deals For Black Friday 2023:
Best Under $25
- JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case for $10 (Save $19)
- Adofi 8.5-inch LCD Writing Tablet for $10 (Save $11)
- My Life As Estella Posable 18-Inch Doll for $15 (Save $6)
- Squishmallows Official Hugmee Plush 26-Inch Rainbow Tie-Dye Koala for $15 (Save $20)
- Mini Brands Series 4 Mystery Capsule, 3 Pack by ZURU for $15 (Save $6)
- Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player for $17 (Save $8)
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set, 100 Blocks for $18 (You save $10)
- Cate & Chloe Giselle 18k White Gold Plated Hoop Earrings for $18 (Save $107)
- Sonic Origins Plus Nintendo Switch for $20 (Save $20)
- LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar for $20 (Save $25)
- Chemical Guys Professional Wash & Shine Car Cleaning Kit for $25 (Save $15)
- Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case with 15 Electronic Pets Inside for $25 (Save $5)
- Squishmallows Little Plush Value Box for $25 (Save $10)
Best Under $50
- InfinitiPRO by Conair Ionic Ceramic Hair Dryer for $26 (Save $3)
- Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven for $28 (Save $12)
- Soundcore by Anker Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $32 (Save $17)
- Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Body Cream for $34 (Save $13)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $40 (Save $10)
- Granite Stone 6.5-Quart Dutch Oven for $40 (Save $30)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Toy for $45 (Save $45)
- Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker for $45 (Save $25)
- Furby Coral Plush Interactive Toy for $47 (Save $23)
- Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49 (Save $10)
- Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home Interactive Puppy and Kennel for $49 (Save $11)
- Arlo Video Doorbell HD (2nd Gen) for $49 (Save $30)
- PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop Cleaner for $50 (Save $40)
- Philips Norelco Shaver 3500, Rechargeable Wet & Dry Electric Shaver for $50 (Save $16)
- Gourmia All-in-One 14 QT Air Fryer for $50 (Save $49)
Best Under $100
- Diablo IV PlayStation 5 Game for $60 (Save $10)
- AVAPOW 4000A Peak Battery Car Jump Starter for $62 (Save $128)
- Auseo Portable Countertop Ice Maker for $64 (Save $56)
- Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Cookware Set for $65 (Save $175)
- Best Choice Products Set of 2 Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners for Patio, Pool w/ Cup Holder Tray for $80 (Save $30)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) for $90 (Save $39)
- Corkcicle 110-Ounce Insulated Ice Bucket With Lid for $70 (Save $30)
- Little Tikes Cape Cottage House, Pink for $74 (Save $65)
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner for $78 (Save $46)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (Save $40)
- Solo Stove 7-Piece Roasting Sticks & Fire Pit Tools for $91 (Save $39)
- Costway Outdoor Charcoal BBQ Grill for $93 (Save $138)
- Bio Ionic Long Barrel 1.25-Inch Curling Iron for $95 (Save $45)
- 23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit for $99 (Save $32)
Best Under $200
- Sportspower Super Saucer Metal Swing Set for $100 (Save $129)
- Sonos Roam Smart Speaker for $134 (Save $45)
- Barbie Dreamhouse for $139 (Save $40)
- Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $144 (Save $185)
- Lamborghini 12-Volt Powered Car for $166 (Save $204)
- SEGMART 10-Foot Trampoline for $166 (Save $194)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (Save $80)
- Apple Watch SE (2023) 40mm GPS for $179 (Save $70)
- Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand Smokeless Fire Pit for $185 (Save $79)
- Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop with Matrix Clean Navigation (RV2402WD) for $188 (Save $262)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-Inch Griddle Cooking Station for $197 (Save $30)
Best Under $500
- Weber Master-Touch 22-Inch Charcoal Grill for $200 (Save $75)
- Creality Ender 3 V2 Upgraded 3D Printer for $209 (Save $110)
- Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum for $225 (Save $195)
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle for $240 (Save $162)
- Meta Quest 2 128GB for $249 (Get $50 credit in the Meta Quest Store)
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $249 (Save $351)
- NIU KQi1 Pro Electric Kick Scooter for $245 (Save $254)
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $359 (Save $70)
- MSI GF63 15-Inch Gaming Laptop for $588 (Save $111)
- PlayStation 5 Disc Console Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $499 (Save $61)