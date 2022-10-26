Way Day Is Back, and Here Are All the Best Wayfair Deals You Don’t Want To Miss
You can end the month of October with a bang and save some money along the way, thanks to Wayfair’s Way Day shopping event. Ahead of Black Friday in November, the retailer has slashed prices on all sorts of household goods, such as kitchen and dining furniture, living room seating, bathroom upgrades, and more. In fact, you can save up to a whopping 80 percent on household essentials across the site.
The sale goes from Wednesday, October 26 through the end of Thursday, October 27. There are only two shopping days to save big with deals on tabletop and cookware items, as well as bedroom furniture (like nightstands and headboards), small appliances (including coffee makers and mixers), and other top-rated finds. There’s even a closeout deals section where you can find rock-bottom prices on all kinds of products, plus open-box deep discounts.
1. Bedding
Get the Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase from $19 (Save up to $19)
Get the Mountain Plaid 100% Cotton Buffalo Check Comforter Set from $60 (Save $70)
Get the Tommy Bahama Home Turtle Cove Standard Cotton 136-Thread Count 2-Piece Quilt Set from $61 (Save up to $99)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Pettry Microfiber Comforter Set from $61 (Save up to $219)
Get the Laura Ashley Venetia Standard Cotton Reversible Quilt Set from $64 (Save up to $101)
Get the Tommy Bahama Home Bonny Cove Reversible Coastal 3-Piece Quilt Set from $80 (Save up to $100)
Get the Laura Ashley Adelina White 100% Cotton Reversible Modern Farmhouse Comforter Set from $92 (Save up to $158)
2. Home Appliances
Get the Cuisinart 14-Cup Perfectemp Coffee Maker for $88 with promo code TABLETOP12 at checkout (Save $97)
Get the Hamilton Beach 7 Speed 4-Quart Stand Mixer for $95 (Save $25)
Get the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $129 (Save $111)
Get the George Oliver Nicola 52-inch Ceiling Fan with LED Lights for $208 (Save $291)
Get the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker for $223 (Save $57)
Get the Arlmont & Co. Triplett 42,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater for $255 (Save $115)
Get the Ebern Designs Recessed & Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace for $450 (Save $927)
3. Kitchen
Get the Lark Manor Hoekstra 2-Piece Anti-Fatigue Mat for $57 (Save $21)
Get the Clovis Goods Pull Down Touchless Single Handle Kitchen Faucet for $117 (Save $173)
Get the Pfister Arkitek Pull Out Single Handle Kitchen Faucet for $175 (Save $142)
Get the ratel True Fireclay Farmhouse Kitchen Sink for $307 (Save $246)
Get the Elkay Quartz Classic Double Basin Undermount Kitchen Sink for $332 (Save $356)
Get the Elkay Crosstown Stainless Steel 33-inch L x 22-inch W Kitchen Sink for $474 (Save $410)
4. Living Room and Office Furniture
Get the Greyleigh Macon 63-inch H x 29.88-inch W Metal Etagere Bookcase for $89 (Save $390)
Get the Zipcode Design Tisha Solid Wood Corner Bookcase for $104 (Save $56)
Get the Steelside Avera L-Shape Executive Desk for $136 (Save $208)
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Louise Velvet Task Chair for $184 (Save $76)
Get the Wade Logan Jurgensen Reversible L-Shape Gaming Computer Desk for $184 (Save $49)
Get the Mercury Row Marotta Desk for $193 (Save $42)
Get the Serta Jameson 66.1-inch Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon Sofa for $196 (Save $204)
Get the Trent Austin Design Little Italy Leaning/Ladder Desk for $228 (Save $251)
Get the Mercury Row Raley Upholstered Chaise Lounge for $267 (Save $233)
Get the Lark Manor Pernell L-Shape Desk for $270 (Save $115)
Get the Ebern Designs Sanie 37.8-inch Faux Leather Manual Recliner for $315 (Save $104)
Get the Mercury Row Garren 75.6-inch Square Arm Tufted Sofa for $416 (Save $284)
5. Outdoor Furniture
Get the Arlmont & Co. Cora Double Camping Hammock for $81 (Save $65)
Get the Mercury Row Melissus Plastic Coffee Table for $88 (Save $62)
Get the Mistana Zev Blue Fish Cast-Iron Garden Bench for $172 (Save $48)
Get the Wade Logan Aviana Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair for $174 (Save $96)
Get the Breakwater Bay Charlestown Wood Adirondack Chair for $176 (Save $419)
Get the Ebern Designs Swenson 82-inch Long Reclining Single Chaise with Cushions for $194 (Save $66)
Get the Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions for $420 (Save $141)
Get the Three Posts Lipton Outdoor Wicker Curved Patio Sectional with Cushions for $470 (Save $1029)
6. Pets
Get the Archie & Oscar Ollis Freestanding Pet Gate for $45 (Save $30)
Get the Archie & Oscar Grommit High Density Foam 5-Step Pet Stair for $60 (Save $40)
Get the Archie & Oscar Kells zBoard Paperboard Litter Box Enclosure for $76 (Save $53)
Get the Tucker Murphy Pet Camargo Hamster/Gerbil Cage with Ramp for $77 (Save $32)
Get the Go Pet Club 62-inch Cat Tree from $82 (Save $136)
Get the Zipcode Design Howse Dog Sofa for $89 (Save $14)
Get the Tucker Murphy Pet Heisler Dog Sofa for $90 (Save $80)
Get the Archie & Oscar Mendosa Pet Crate for $103 (Save $18)