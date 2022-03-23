Find Out How Quickly 10 Different Billionaires Earn Your Annual Salary
As the saying goes, it takes money to make money—and if you already have billions of dollars, that sum tends to grow at quite a rapid rate. So rapid, in fact, that it’s difficult for many of us in the lower economic brackets to even comprehend. It may be better this way, as finding out that Elon Musk amasses your entire annual salary in a matter of seconds might not make you feel great.
But if you are curious to see just how quickly the world’s richest people rake in more bucks, Internet Marketing Hub created a calculator that does just that, based on data from Forbes’s billionaire tracker and a January 2022 report from Americans For Tax Fairness. All you have to do is enter your yearly salary (or any other number you want) and the tool will tell you roughly how long it takes 10 of Earth’s wealthiest humans to make the same amount.
Musk, for example, earns another $50,000 every 13 seconds—faster than you can probably send a single email. By the time you’ve finished up an hour-long Zoom meeting, Mark Zuckerberg has gotten $2.7 million richer. Other billionaires on the list include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Amazon’s Jeff Bezos; Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett; Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH; Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin; and more.
The calculator also breaks down how much each billionaire brings in over specific lengths of time—second, minute, hour, and so on. Bezos’s weekly salary, for instance, is more than $96 million.
For more illuminating and/or demoralizing stats, explore the calculator here.