Spot the Hidden Gift in This Birthday-Themed Brainteaser
Between gifts, parties, and the stream of text messages to respond to, birthdays can be a lot. The illustration below from Buyagift perfectly captures the chaotic fun of becoming one year older. Hidden among the birthday activities is a single gift—see how long it takes you to spot it.
The gift experience provider put together this brainteaser after researching the most popular birthday presents in Britain that aren't physical items. According to their survey, respondents want to be treated to experiences such as glamping, dinner, helicopter rides, and afternoon tea on their special day.
The top birthday activities from the survey are depicted in the picture above. Hidden among the cartoon skydivers and wine bottles is one wrapped box. Buyagift says the record for spotting the hidden object is 51 seconds. After scouring the image for a minute or two, scroll down to the bottom of the article to find the solution to the puzzle.
