Need More Wordle in Your Life? You Can Access Old Puzzles Through This Wordle Archive
Coming at just the right time to save idle brains during the pandemic was Wordle, a clever word puzzle game created by Josh Wardle that tasks players with revealing a five-letter word by guessing letters. The only caveat? Only one new puzzle is released each day.
If you want to binge the game like you do a TV show, you can. As Kotaku reports, here's an open source Wordle archive that gives players unlimited access to the past 296 installments of the game (and counting).
The archive, created by presumed Wordle enthusiast Devang Thakkar, keeps a running inventory of all Wordle puzzles. All you need to do is open the page and choose one. Indecisive? Let the program select one for you at random. And yes, you can still post your game for social media cred.
The New York Times acquired Wordle in January 2022. It’s not quite clear how third-party Wordle archives will be addressed, though the Times did request one repository be removed in March. It’s possible the Times may be planning an archive of its own in addition to other Wordle support. The paper recently introduced WordleBot, which analyzes completed puzzles to see how much of a player’s success is due to luck or skill.
While it doesn’t appear the Thakkar archive offers the game’s hard mode, it’s still got enough volume to keep you busy for a long time—or until the Times gets annoyed by it. If you’re ever stumped, take a look at the 20 best opening words to use.
