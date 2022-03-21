Join High Society in This New 'Bridgerton' Edition of Monopoly
When the Regency-era romance show Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn's book series, premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020, no one realized how popular it would become. It ended up breaking the record for the biggest debut on the streaming platform, with 82 million households tuning in to see the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), fall in love with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).
With season two coming out on Friday, March 25, fans will get to enjoy watching as the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), tries to find the perfect viscountess. While fans wait for this season to premiere, Hasbro has released a new Bridgerton edition of the classic family strategy board game Monopoly that’s now exclusively available at Target for $26.
The Bridgerton edition of Monopoly features artwork and details from the show’s first season and allows players to use themed tokens, including a bee, a journal, a top hat, a lover’s eye necklace, a pocket watch, or one of Queen Charlotte’s Pomeranians. Like the regular edition of the game, you’ll still have to buy up as many properties as possible; however, this version features familiar locations around London from the show, such as White’s Gentlemen’s Club, Gunther’s Tea Shop, and Clyvedon Castle. Instead of building homes and hotels on your properties, you’ll be creating pavilions and estates as your residences.
As you move around the board, you can also get "the Ton" (slang for British high society during the Regency era) cards that’ll send you to a party or a private tea. You can also claim Lady Whistledown cards, which will reveal a scandal. Instead of dollar bills or pound notes, earn as many copper pennies and silver shillings as possible to win the game.
Head over to Target to get your hands on the exclusive Bridgerton edition of Monopoly.