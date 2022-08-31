A Brief History of the California Roll
The California roll is practically synonymous with sushi for some people. But why is it called a California roll? Who invented it? And is it “real” sushi?
In the latest episode of Food History, host Justin Dodd tells us the story of this American classic. You’ll learn the role a televised mini-series played in sushi’s emergence here in the States and find out that sushi’s roots may very well extend beyond Japan.
To stay up-to-date with new episodes of Food History, subscribe to our YouTube channel here.