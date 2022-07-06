You Can Now Book a Stay in Dolly Parton’s Tour Bus
Dollywood is a bucket list destination for many Dolly Parton fans. And after a day at her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, guests can now spend the night like the country music star. As USA Today reports, Parton's famous tour bus has been repurposed into a luxury suite at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa.
From 2008 to 2022, the 45-foot vehicle transported Parton to concerts across North America—and the interior is as fabulous as you might expect, with a pink-and-purple color scheme that reflects the musician's signature style. Guests staying overnight have access to a couch, kitchen, dining table, tub, and two toilets. But the most glamorous corner of the bus is Dolly's bedroom, which is decked out with glitter and tassels. The room also features a custom-built closet displaying a selection of the singer's gowns, wigs, and sequined cowboy hats.
After traveling an estimated 360,000 miles over 13 years, the tour bus's days on the road are over. At its permanent home at the Dollywood DreamMore Resort & Spa, the bus—now known as Suite 1986—gives guests a rare glimpse into Parton's life on the road. Best of all, it helps raise money for two charities that are close to her heart: A two-night stay in the luxury lodgings costs $10,000, a portion of which goes to the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Suite 1986 fits two guests, and the $10,000 price tag includes an additional room at the resort that sleeps four. If you can't afford to live like Dolly Parton for a couple of nights, you can take a virtual tour of the bus in the video below.
[h/t USA Today]