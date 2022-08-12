6 Wholesome Facts About Terrifying Animals
At first glance, animals like the tarantula hawk and bonnethead shark seem a little scary. Viewed the right way, though, these creatures might just warm your heart with their surprisingly virtuous behavior.
In this episode of The List Show, shark scientist Jaida Elcock offers a fresh way of looking at these potentially terrifying animals. You'll learn that not all anglerfish look alike and discover the impressive paternal instincts of cassowaries, among other wholesome facts.
