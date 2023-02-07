Get Rid of Pollen, Pet Dander, and More With These Top-Rated GermGuardian Air Purifiers
Now that we’re getting closer and closer to spring, the air is beginning to get a little warmer and a little fresher. However, that also means it could be full of pollen, dust mites, bacteria, and other unwanted pollutants. Whether you have asthma, constantly get sick, or own pets, having an air purifier in your home could make a huge difference in terms of improving indoor air quality.
Right now, you can actually save a lot of money on top-rated GermGuardian air purifiers on Amazon for every room in your house, from your office to your living room, and everywhere in between. In fact, you can get up to 52 percent off with prices starting at $50. Scroll on for more details on all of these impressive markdowns, below:
1. GermGuardian Desktop Air Purifier (AC4100); $50 (Was $105)
On sale for $50 (was $105), the GermGuardian desktop air purifier (AC4100) is ideal for smaller rooms like offices or even cubicles, as it offers up to 78 square feet of coverage. Thanks to its sleek design and 11-inch profile, this four-in-one device lives up to its name. It can easily fit on a desktop or end table and circulates the air over four times per hour.
Equipped with an H13 HEPA filter, the brand claims that this air purifier can reduce up to 99.97 percent of household dust, pollen, mold spores, and other harmful allergens as small as .3 microns, while the activated charcoal filter can tackle common odors from cooking and smoking. This unit also features a built-in UV-C light, which, according to GermGuardian, can be useful for eliminating airborne viruses. Despite all the work it’s doing, the AC4100 runs at a whisper-quiet volume, too.
With nearly 4500 five-star reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this model has plenty of fans. “This thing is quiet,” one user wrote. “It honestly helps me sleep for that reason, too. I have severe asthma and allergies and I don’t have nearly as [many] bad reactions anymore at night.” Another shopper, who referred to it as a good purchase for the cost, also noted: “Using this at the office. It definitely cleans the air of odors.”
Buy it: Amazon
2. GermGuardian Tower Air Purifier (AC4825); $90 (Was $100)
Designed for medium-sized rooms like a bedroom or living room, the GermGuardian tower air purifier (AC4825)—which is on sale for $90 on Amazon, or $10 off the usual $100 price with the on-page coupon—offers up to 743 square feet of coverage and can circulate air up to 4.8 times per hour (depending on the size of the space).
This sleek and stylish model is 22 inches tall and built to blend in easily with your home decor. Like the AC4100, it comes with a true HEPA air filter that can vanquish up to 99.97 percent of unwanted dust, pollen, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air you breathe indoors. This three-in-one gadget also has a UV-C light built in and a deodorizing activated charcoal filter to banish stubborn smells from your immediate vicinity.
The AC4825 also has top marks on Amazon, where it’s earned a 4.7-star rating from nearly 55,000 rave reviews. “This is a must-have if you live in an apartment building with lots of smells from different occupants or have pets,” one happy user declared in their review. “Got it for my dust mite allergy and it does help with that also!”
While other customers love it, some do note that it can be a noisy unit on certain speeds, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. “There are three options for fan speed: low, medium, and high,” one shopper wrote. “As far as noise level goes, the low option is bearable and hardly [noticeable]. However, the next two speeds, you can definitely hear this bad boy churning. Though [that is] a good indication that it’s doing its job.”
Buy it: Amazon
3. GermGuardian Air Purifier for Homes with Pets (AC4300); $105 (Was $175)
If you’re a pet owner, the GermGuardian air purifier for homes with pets (AC4300) is for you. Originally $175, this 22-inch model is marked down to $130 on Amazon, but if you use the $25 off on-page coupon, you can get it for $105—that’s a 40 percent savings.
If you want to keep the air in your home clean and fresh for everyone in the family, especially for dogs and cats, then this unit works best. It specifically targets and traps pet hair and dander, thanks to GermGuardian's Pet Pure filter. This unique filter contains an antimicrobial agent, intended to help inhibit the growth of mold, mildew, and pet odor-causing bacteria.
Ideal for rooms that are up to 153 square feet in size (like bedrooms or offices), it still performs in similar ways to the AC4825 and AC4100 in that it has a UV-C light to reduce germs, and the true HEPA filter it comes with can capture up to 99.97 percent of pesky allergens. But the pet-focused filter gives the AC4300 an edge, as neither of the other devices has it.
Of the nearly 11,000 customer reviews for it on Amazon, many are from pet owners who claim it’s made a positive impact on their indoor air quality. “I’ve bought [GermGuardian] air purifiers in the past and this one has been the best one I’ve ordered,” one user raved. “[Really] efficient for my three dogs in my house. I saw a difference overnight.” Another shopper who put this 4.7-star-rated unit to the test found it particularly good for getting rid of cat dander. “I’m very allergic to pollen and pets. Of course, I like to leave the windows open, and I have a cat. This filtering device is very good at clearing those, plus it removes many odors (like bacon that [I] fried, and gift soaps and fragrances that make me nuts).”
Buy it: Amazon