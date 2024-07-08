Can You Guess the Historical Serial Killer Based on Their Nickname?

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Belle Gunness&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bloody Belle&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Lady Bluebeard&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Mistress of Murder&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bela Kiss&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Vampire of Cinkota&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Eyeball Killer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Angel-Maker of St. Paul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;H.H. Holmes&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Castle Killer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The World&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s Fair Murderer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Beast Of Chicago&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Elizabeth Báthory&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Bloody Beth Báthory&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Countess of Kills&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Blood Countess&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Peter Stumpp&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Werewolf of Bedburg&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Bedberg Boogeyman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Black Angel of Bedberg&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Lewis Hutchinson&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Mad Doctor of Edinburgh Castle&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Edinburgh Killer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Scotland Strangler&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Gesche Margarethe Gottfried&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Arsenic Angel&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Mäusebutter Murderer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Angel of Bremen&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Thomas Neill Cream&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Dr. Death &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Lambeth Poisoner&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Strychnine Slayer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;John, Elvira, John Jr. and Kate Bender&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Homestead Killers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Bender Butchers&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Bloody Benders&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jane Toppan&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Jolly Jane&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Old Lady Killer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Giggling Granny&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;John Lynch&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Berrima Axe Murderer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The New South Wales Slayer&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Berriman Boogeyman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;John Jeremiah Garrison Johnson&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Liver Butcher&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Liver-Eating Johnson&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Colorado Liver Eater&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Tarzan of the Apes by Edgar Rice Burroughs&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;MultipleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Lydia Sherman&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Derby Devil&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Derby Poisoner&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;The Deadly Angel of Derby&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;