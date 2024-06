Quiz: Can You Guess How These Famous Figures Died?

<section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Baseball great Lou Gehrig left behind a lot of sad fans on June 2, 1941 when he died from...</h3><ul><li>Cancer</li><li>Lou Gehrig's Disease</li><li>A stroke</li><li>A heart attack</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977 while in the bathroom. The listed cause of death was...</h3><ul><li>An obstructed airway</li><li>A drug overdose</li><li>A heart attack</li><li>A spider bite</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>James Dean had only three starring roles before he died on September 30, 1955. He crashed his...</h3><ul><li>Bicycle</li><li>Airplane</li><li>Motorcycle</li><li>Car</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix died on September 18, 1970 after...</h3><ul><li>Being shot</li><li>Overdosing on barbiturates</li><li>Getting alcohol poisoning</li><li>Falling off stage</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Thomas Edison, inventor of the phonograph, died on October 18, 1931. His cause of death was given as...</h3><ul><li>Diabetes complications</li><li>Drowning</li><li>Electrocution</li><li>Infection</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Celebrated Pride and Prejudice novelist Jane Austen died on July 18, 1817, from...</h3><ul><li>Melanoma</li><li>Addison's Disease</li><li>A heart attack</li><li>Tuberculosis</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Playwright Tennessee Williams died on February 25, 1983 after choking on a...</h3><ul><li>Piece of steak</li><li>Hot dog</li><li>Bottle cap</li><li>Grape</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>King Henry I of England died December 1, 1135 after gorging on an exotic meal of...</h3><ul><li>Frogs</li><li>Wild cats</li><li>Bugs</li><li>Lampreys</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Famed aviator, director, and recluse Howard Hughes died on April 5, 1976 as a result of...</h3><ul><li>Plane crash</li><li>A stroke</li><li>Dehydration</li><li>Kidney failure</li></ul></section><section data-block="MultipleChoice"><h3>Martial arts icon Bruce Lee died on July 20, 1973 as a result of...</h3><ul><li>A punch to the heart</li><li>Cerebral edema</li><li>Heart failure</li><li>A drug allergy</li></ul></section>