There are 54 Common Clichés Hiding in This Busy Museum Scene—Can You Spot Them All?
Hidden within this original image are dozens of common clichés. How many can you spot?
Answer Key
1. Ace in the hole
2. Add insult to injury
3. An albatross around one’s neck
4. An oldie but a goodie
5. Good as gold
6. Back against the wall
7. Bend over backwards
8. Bite the bullet
9. Bury the hatchet
10. Butterflies in one’s stomach
11. Can of worms
12. Chip off the block
13. Dog eat dog world
14 . Don’t cry over spilled milk
15. Don’t have a cow
16. Egg on one’s face
17. Rhe elephant in the room
18. Eye on the ball
19. The fifth wheel
20. Fish out of water
21. Foot in the door
22. Grass is always greener on the other side
23. Handwriting on the wall
24. Hold down the fort
25. Horse of a different color
26. Joined at the hip
27. Kick the bucket
28. Lame duck
29. Let the cat out of the bag
30. Light at the end of the tunnel
31. Like taking candy from a baby
32. Looking at the world with rose-colored glasses
33. Long arm of the law
34. Monkey on one’s back
35. Nothing up my sleeve
36. Off one’s rocker
37. On cloud nine
38. Out of the blue
39. Pie in the sky
40. Piece of cake
41. Pot calling the kettle black
42. Red herring
43. Roll out the red carpet
44. Scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours
45. Spill the beans
46. Square peg in a round hole
47. Tempest in a tea cup
48. Tooth and nail
49. Toss one’s cookies
50. Two left feet
51. Two peas in a pod
52. The walls have ears
53. Wear one’s heart on the sleeve
54. With one hand tied behind the back