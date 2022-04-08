One of Amazon’s Best-Selling Dehumidifiers Is Now $80 Off, Just In Time For Allergy Season
Spring has sprung, and most likely, so have your allergies. And not all the culprits are outside: mold may be one factor contributing to your seasonal sneezing. The tiny spores thrive in damp, humid environments, like, for example, your home in the warmer months. You can combat this by using a top-quality dehumidifier, and fortunately, one of Amazon’s best-selling options is now on sale.
You can get the hOmeLabs 1500 square-foot Energy Star-certified Dehumidifier for 32 percent off, saving you $80. Usually, this device costs $250, but it can now be yours for $170. The 3000 square-foot and 4500 square-foot options are also on sale at $230 and $250, respectively.
When it comes to cleaning the air in your house, both dehumidifiers and air purifiers have similar goals but use different methods, and one might be better than the other in certain circumstances. For instance, if you live in an area with humid summers, using a dehumidifier during those months can help decrease the overall moisture in your home, reducing allergies, mold, dust mites, and bacteria. However, because the gadgets collect water, if they’re not regularly cleaned and emptied, they can worsen the problem by creating mold inside the device.
If you live in a drier climate, you might benefit from using an air purifier more often than a dehumidifier. They use filters to capture pollutants and particles, then sanitize the air before sending it back into your home.
Both options can help reduce your allergy symptoms. If small particles like pollen are your biggest problem, an air purifier will be more helpful; but if mold and humidity are your issues, then a dehumidifier might be better.
This dehumidifier from hOmeLabs is an excellent option if you’re looking for a highly effective and compact unit to fit into your home. It's just under 20 inches tall and over 30 pounds, comes on wheels, and can fit in any corner of your house. It’s also Energy Star-certified, meaning it meets strict energy efficiency standards set by the United States Environmental Protect Agency (EPA).
The top of the dehumidifier has a control panel where you can choose things like turbo for maximum fan speed, comfort for recommended settings based on the ambient temperature, and continuous so the machine is constantly dehumidifying. The 1500 square-foot device can capture up to 22 pints of moisture per day and hold it in a 0.8-gallon water tank, which you can remove from the bottom. There’s even an indicator window to see how high the water level is getting. Once the tank is full, the machine will automatically shut off, so you don’t have to worry about it overflowing. You can also attach a garden hose sold separately for continuous drainage.
With over 40,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, it’s clear that many people love this machine. Many like how easy it is to use and set up, but you have to make sure to clean it regularly. One person had some helpful tips for forgetful users. “Be sure to clean the filter every [two] weeks per [the] manual as it can get clogged and dusty. Set a reminder on your phone if you have to in order for it to run efficiently,” the customer wrote. Another person found this dehumidifier extremely helpful for getting rid of black mold in their bathroom. “[If] you're looking for a good, quality dehumidifier with great customer support, look no further,” the customer wrote. Even when their unit stopped working after a few months, the brand replaced it for free, and they no longer have any black mold in their home.
Head over to Amazon to check out this great deal on the hOmeLabs 1500 square-foot Energy Star Dehumidifier before it’s too late.