Does Your Ex Still Have Your Netflix Password? Here's How to Evict Them
Nothing signals a loving and healthy relationship quite like giving your significant other access to your Netflix or other streaming accounts. While the service is increasingly frowning upon password-sharing, it’s still a very prevalent practice: Nearly half of users let someone else binge Bridgerton on their dime. But what happens when you break up and no longer want to pick up their streaming tab?
According to David Nield of Popular Science, cutting off a user is simple. If you suspect they have a Netflix user profile, you can log into your account in a browser, head to the upper right avatar, then click Manage Profiles. You can delete an ex, mooching family member, or other streaming squatter.
This doesn't restrict access, however. If someone is simply using your login credentials without a profile, you can detect them by going to your account and clicking on View next to Viewing Activity. If you don’t remember queuing up Cobra Kai, someone probably has your password. Alternately, you can click on Recent Device Streaming Activity to scan for devices. If someone has watched something you don’t recognize on a device you don’t own, it’ll show up here.
Click Sign Out of All Devices to boot any deadbeats out. If they know your password, they can just log back in again, so click on Change Password and try not to make a reference to some now-sad inside joke you two had. (If you've forgotten your own password and Netflix has your correct email or phone number on file, they can send you a reset prompt.)
These steps work for most streaming services: Delete profiles, check for activity, sign out, and change your password. That should get any unwanted entities out of your streaming life. Getting them out of your head will probably take a little more time.
[h/t Popular Science]