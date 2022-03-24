Mental Floss
What's the Kennection? #1

Ken Jennings
Welcome to the all-new edition of Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out?

1. In what Northern Ireland city was the RMS Titanic built?

2.  From the Latin for “tail,” what’s the term for the final passage in a piece of music?

3.  At 4,035 feet, Federico Kirbus in northwest Argentina is the world’s tallest sand what?

4.  What Beatles song features the horn-honking refrain “Beep-beep, beep-beep, yeah”?

5.  In Disney’s animated Robin Hood, crowds annoy Prince John by chanting “Long live” which character?

