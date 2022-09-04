What's the Kennection? #26
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. Just like its neighbor Guernsey, which largest of Britain's Channel Islands also has a namesake breed of dairy cow?
— — — — — —
2. Franklin P. Adams's poem "Baseball's Sad Lexicon" describes the famed Cubs double-play combination of "Tinker to Evers to" what first baseman?
— — — — — —
3. What seductive-sounding magazine, founded in 1991, gives out its annual Best of Beauty awards every October?
— — — — — —
4. In 2017, Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade had a gold record with "Remember Me," a pop version of a song from which Pixar cartoon?
— — — —
5. Before he adopts the name "Johnny," what's the designation of the runaway military robot from the Short Circuit movies?
— — — — — — // —
