Mental Floss
Home/KENNECTIONS

What's the Kennection? #47

Ken Jennings
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 3
Next

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)

1.  What does the ‘H’ stand for in the five-category SSHWS, also called the Saffir-Simpson scale? 

— — — — — — — — —

2. How many U.S. presidents have been only children, with no brothers or sisters?

— — — —

3.  The term “pony car” derives from what 1964 model, Ford’s longest-running car brand of all time?

— — — — — — —

4.  What kind of animal is Swoop, Philadelphia’s NFL mascot? 

— — — — —

5. Silas Weir Mitchell, the “father of neurology,” was the first doctor to use what ghostly term for pain from an amputated limb?

— — — — — — —

ANSWERS ----->

facebooktwitterreddit