What's the Kennection? #47
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
1. What does the ‘H’ stand for in the five-category SSHWS, also called the Saffir-Simpson scale?
— — — — — — — — —
2. How many U.S. presidents have been only children, with no brothers or sisters?
— — — —
3. The term “pony car” derives from what 1964 model, Ford’s longest-running car brand of all time?
— — — — — — —
4. What kind of animal is Swoop, Philadelphia’s NFL mascot?
— — — — —
5. Silas Weir Mitchell, the “father of neurology,” was the first doctor to use what ghostly term for pain from an amputated limb?
— — — — — — —
