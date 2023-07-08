What's the Kennection? #70
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.
By Ken Jennings
1. Are there any U.S. states whose names begin with the letter ‘B’?
NO
2. What 1993 video game offered eight weapons: fists, chainsaw, pistol, shotgun, chaingun, rocket launcher, plasma gun, and BFG9000?
DOOM
3. In the chorus of a Beatles song, John Lennon makes two cryptic claims: “I am the walrus” and “I am the” what other figure?
EGGMAN
4. What’s the main ingredient of sannakji, a Korean dish often served still wriggling on the plate?
OCTOPUS
5. In a 1983 speech, Ronald Reagan famously called the Soviet Union “the focus of” what “in the modern world”?
EVIL
WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->