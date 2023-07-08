Mental Floss

What's the Kennection? #70

Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by 'Jeopardy!' champion/co-host Ken Jennings.

By Ken Jennings

Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Background: somboon sitthichoptam/iStock via Getty Images
1.  Are there any U.S. states whose names begin with the letter ‘B’?

NO

2.  What 1993 video game offered eight weapons: fists, chainsaw, pistol, shotgun, chaingun, rocket launcher, plasma gun, and BFG9000?

DOOM

3.  In the chorus of a Beatles song, John Lennon makes two cryptic claims: “I am the walrus” and “I am the” what other figure? 

EGGMAN

4.  What’s the main ingredient of sannakji, a Korean dish often served still wriggling on the plate?

OCTOPUS

5. In a 1983 speech, Ronald Reagan famously called the Soviet Union “the focus of” what “in the modern world”? 

EVIL

WHAT'S THE KENNECTION ----->

