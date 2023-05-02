How to Make King Charles III’s Coronation Quiche at Home
This weekend, roughly eight months after he acceded to the British throne, King Charles III will finally be coronated. The royal family has pulled out all the stops for the extravagant three-day event, which will feature plenty of Crown Jewels, a star-studded concert, and a bank holiday devoted to volunteering.
You can also expect a lot of quiche. As the BBC reports, Coronation Quiche is the official dish of Coronation Big Lunches, hosted in communities across (and beyond) the UK. The recipe was created by royal chef Mark Flanagan, who previously served as Queen Elizabeth II’s chef and has presided over the royal kitchen for such events as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding.
Luckily for quiche lovers and monarchists alike, the recipe is freely available online. In addition to the requisite eggs and cheese—reportedly one of the king’s favorite combinations—the dish contains spinach, broad beans, and fresh tarragon, all encased within a shortcrust pastry. Though there are directions for making the dough from scratch, a store-bought version will do just fine. It’ll yield enough food for six people, but feel free to scale it to the size of your party and/or pan. The recommended side dishes are green salad and boiled new potatoes.
It’s far from the first time the royal family has named an official dish for some noteworthy celebration. What’s still known today as Coronation Chicken originated at Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953; and there was a full-fledged competition to choose an official dessert for her 2022 Platinum Jubilee. The winning Platinum Pudding was a lemon trifle with amaretti biscuits and citrus jelly.
See the full recipe for King Charles III’s Coronation Quiche here, and watch one royal chef’s how-to below.