This Atari 2600 LEGO Set Is the Perfect Holiday Gift for the Nostalgic Gamer in Your Life
Though it’s no longer on the cutting edge of technology, the Atari 2600 holds a special place in many video game enthusiasts’ hearts: The console introduced an entire generation to home gaming when it debuted in 1982. If gamers missing seeing the old-school device in their home, they can now own it in LEGO form.
LEGO released its set modeled after the Atari 2600 earlier in 2022. The box includes 2532 pieces that come together to recreate the system down to the smallest details. After assembling the components, builders will be able to flip the functioning switches on the console’s front panel and plug in a LEGO joystick that moves like it’s the real thing. The set also comes with three classic game cartridges (that actually fit into the slot) and a shelf for storing them.
Though you can’t play Asteroids on your LEGO Atari, it can entertain you in other ways. The inside of the console contains a miniature replica of a 1980s living room you can reveal by sliding back the top panel. The cartridges also double as platforms for bonus 3D vignettes inspired by each game—a space scene for Asteroids, a dragon in front of a castle for Adventure, and a centipede surrounded by mushrooms for Centipede.
The Atari 2600 set is available to purchase for $240. Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a holiday present for the nostalgic video game fan in your life, you can order yours from the LEGO store today—and here are more LEGO gift ideas for every type of builder.