Celebrate Star Wars Day With LEGO's New Luke Skywalker Landspeeder Set and Gifts
One of the most beloved pop-culture holidays of the year is Star Wars Day. Every May 4 (also known as May the Fourth Be With You Day), fans celebrate the sprawling world that George Lucas created by watching the movies and giving each other gifts. LEGO is honoring the franchise this year by releasing an exclusive set, plus perks and extra gifts for aficionados to enjoy.
The highly anticipated set that’s being released in honor of Star Wars Day was made available for LEGO VIP members on Sunday, May 1. But today, those who aren't members can now get access to the latest Ultimate Collectors Series entry: Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder. This exclusive item retails for $200, has 1890 pieces, and is modeled after the iconic Tatooine cruiser that Luke used in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The X-34 Landspeeder includes intricate details like the windscreen, thrusters, random scraps, and even a port turbine that’s missing a cover. The Landspeeder's cockpit has a dashboard, a driving stick, and enough space to fit the included C-3PO and Luke minifigures. The characters also come with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars, like in the film.
In addition to this exciting set, fans can receive gifts when they buy products. Until Sunday, May 8, when you spend more than $40 on LEGO Star Wars items, you’ll be eligible to receive a free AT-ST walker set as a gift. This cousin of the AT-AT walker is most well-known to lovers of the series for being at the Battle of Hoth and the Battle of Endor. If you end up spending more than $160, you’ll receive a free Lars Family Homestead Kitchen set. This 195-piece miniature version of the Lars Farm kitchen is worth $20 and comes with a minifigure of Luke’s aunt, Beru.
There are even exclusive items and perks for VIP members only, like getting double points on select sets through Sunday, May 8. If you’re a VIP member and spend more than $70 on LEGO Star Wars items, you’ll receive a Beskar keychain based on The Mandalorian, worth $16. VIP members will have the ability to enter a sweepstakes to win the book I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story by Anthony Daniels, and two LEGO sets signed by the C-3PO actor.
Make sure to head over to LEGO to take advantage of these Star Wars Day perks and order the new Landspeeder set. There's also still time to become a VIP member and get even more from your purchase.