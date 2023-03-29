Little Caesars’ Pretzel Crust Pizza Is Back on the Menu
In 2014, Little Caesars helped change the game for anyone who had ever experienced a craving for both soft pretzels and pizza at the same time. It was pizza with a pretzel crust, and it was glorious.
But, as is the way with so many adventurous fast food items, Pretzel Crust Pizza has only ever occupied Little Caesars’ menu for temporary stints. And every time it disappears, fans dream of the day when it will once again grace their palates. After Little Caesars tweeted, “so, um, what should I tell the boss to bring back in 2023?” in December 2022, Twitter users flooded the replies with demands for the hot-and-ready hybrid.
Those hopefuls have now gotten their wish. As Food & Wine reports, the pizza franchise reintroduced Pretzel Crust Pizza on March 27.
“We are thankful to have countless Pretzel Crust Pizza fans that are extremely vocal about their love for this product,” Greg Hamilton, Little Caesars’ chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Despite bringing it back several times, it feels like the pretzel fervor has not waned. We’re bracing ourselves for the predictable outcry on social media when it eventually goes away again.”
In addition to its salty pretzel crust, the pizza also boasts cheddar cheese sauce in lieu of regular tomato sauce (though you can order it with tomato sauce). There’s even a version in which the crust is stuffed with cheese, too.
Pretzel Crust Pizza is only available for a limited time this go-around—and as the end date hasn’t been announced, it’s probably best to treat yourself to a pie sooner rather than later.
