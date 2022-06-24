A Salty History of Pretzels
Whether they're soft, hard, or dipped in chocolate, pretzels are beloved around the world. But the twisted snack wasn't always viewed as a treat. During the Middle Ages, the baked good gained popularity as a Lenten food. Christians sought them out, not because they were tasty, but because they were plain and therefore less sinful than more indulgent fare.
Pretzels have come a long way from their religious roots. In the latest episode of Food History, host Justin Dodd traces the snack's journey from monasteries to street corners and mall food courts. No matter how you like to eat your pretzels, you'll find something to chew on in the video below.
