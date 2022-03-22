Can You Spot All 10 Landmarks in This London-Themed Brain Teaser?
Vacation season is starting to ramp up, and it's expected to look busier than it has the past two summers. Experts say pent-up demand could lead to booming tourism in popular destinations around the world—especially cities that have seen reduced visitor numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you'll be traveling in the coming months or just dreaming about it from the comfort of home, the brainteaser below is sure to inspire wanderlust.
The UK-based t-shirt printing company ICON Printing designed this hidden-image puzzle featuring 10 famous landmarks in London. The attractions are tucked among the tall buildings, royal guards, and hackney cabs the English capital is known for. Some places, like Big Ben and The Tower of London, are easily recognizable to people from around the world. Other sites, like the TfL Tube, are more familiar to locals. You can view the full list of landmarks to search for below.
- The London Eye
- The Tower of London
- TfL Tube
- The Natural History Museum
- Buckingham Palace
- St. Paul's Cathedral
- Big Ben
- Nelson's Column
- London Zoo
- The Shard
According to ICON Printing, the record time for solving the puzzle is 35 seconds. If you've been looking for much longer than that and still can't find all 10 spots, you can check the solutions in the image at the bottom of the article. And if you're up for an even greater challenge, see how many of these tricky brain teasers you can solve.