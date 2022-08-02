New From Mental Floss: The 2023 Curious Viewer Calendar
We live in binge times, so why not mark your calendars with facts about the small screen? Mental Floss is proud to introduce the 2023 Curious Viewer Ultimate TV Trivia Calendar ($16.99), a day-to-day primer on all things television.
Whether you’re mixed up with The Sopranos, getting a chemical reaction from Breaking Bad, or finding yourself in the Upside Down on Stranger Things, the Curious Viewer Ultimate TV Trivia Calendar has trivia, little-known facts, and quizzes about the Golden Age of TV.
The 4.5-inch-by-4.5-inch desk calendar can be propped up on your favorite flat surface and features tear-off pages good for notes—like scribbling down your friend’s latest series recommendations. It also makes sure to list major holidays next to all things Friends and Fargo.
The Mental Floss 2023 Curious Viewer Ultimate TV Trivia Calendar is now on sale from Andrews McMeel Publishing. Grab one for yourself and another as a gift, or check out the 2023 Curious Reader Calendar for literary observations and our 2023 Amazing Facts Calendar for trivia about the world at large.