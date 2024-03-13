Misconceptions About College
Pop culture depictions of higher education don’t always get it right.
From Animal House to Pitch Perfect, pop culture has shaped the way a lot of us think about higher education. If movies and TV are to be believed, college courses will be so demanding you’ll constantly be pulling all-nighters and pounding coffee and energy drinks to stay awake while cramming for your next big test.
On this episode of Misconceptions, host Justin Dodd breaks down these common myths about the university experience. If your professor is 15 minutes late, are you really allowed to leave? How important is picking the right major in college? Does everyone join a fraternity or sorority? And what about the whole “freshman 15” thing?
Grab your books—class is in session.
