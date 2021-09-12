London is England’s most famous city, and Big Ben is arguably its most iconic landmark with its ornate tower and massive clock face—except Big Ben isn’t the name of the clock tower or the clock.

Big Ben’s confusing identity is just one of several misconceptions about famous cities that host Justin Dodd debunks in the latest episode of Misconceptions.

Is the nickname The Windy City simply a reference to Chicago’s weather? What’s the difference between the London Eye and your average Ferris wheel? Is Beijing’s Forbidden City actually forbidden?

