Should You Shower at Morning or Night? Here’s What the Experts Say

Showers are a nonnegotiable part of life, but should you take them at night or in the morning? Professionals have different opinions on what’s best.

Dr. Jason Singh, a Virginia-based physician, posted a TikTok on the subject in 2023. He argued that nightly showers have more benefits overall.

First, he explained that warm showers trigger melatonin, the hormone that regulates your circadian rhythm and helps you sleep. Your body then cools down as you dry off with a towel. The combination of these effects may enable you to get better quality sleep, which is a cornerstone of mental and physical well-being. Another benefit of night showers is the removal of dirt, sweat, pollutants, and other substances you accumulated throughout the day.

Regarding morning showers, Dr. Singh mentions only one benefit: They get rid of bacteria and skin secretions from the previous night, which brings skin's microbiome back to what he calls a "more hygienic baseline.”

However, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all schedule that works for everyone. Dermatologist Alok Vij, M.D., told the Cleveland Clinic, “it’s all based on preference.” He explained that showering in the morning helps you feel more awake and alert, as water can jolt you out of drowsiness. If you apply your skincare products in the morning, washing your face and body allows them to better absorb into your skin (though the same is true for nighttime skincare routines). Showering in the morning is especially beneficial if you exercise first thing after waking up and don’t want to spend the day feeling and smelling sweaty.

You may shower to avoid bringing germs and dirt into bed, but Dr. Vij said, “There’s all sorts of contaminants and pollutants in your bed whether you take a shower beforehand or not.” It’s more important to wash your bed sheets once every one to two weeks, depending on factors like whether your pet sleeps with you and the temperature in your home.

In short, showering in the a.m. or the p.m. depends on what’s most important to you; on particularly sweaty days, you may even find it best to do both.