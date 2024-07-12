The 16 Most Lucrative College Majors for Recent Graduates
If you’re a college student or recent graduate, you’ve likely heard horror stories about the current U.S. job market. With months-long waiting periods, complicated application processes, and interviews upon interviews, getting that first (or second, or third) job right out of school is a marathon in patience and determination. As unemployment rates hit a 2.5-year high, picking the right degree to secure your career path is more important than ever. After all, once you get that foot in the door, you’ll want to move up the ladder quickly—especially if you have student loans to pay off.
For students either entering or returning to the world of academia, knowing which college majors lead to well-paying jobs after graduation might help tip the scales. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has released data on the most lucrative areas of study for college grads; perhaps unsurprisingly, engineers dominate the list.
Computer engineering, chemical engineering, computer science, and aerospace engineering led the pack in terms of majors that lead to high median wages for recent graduates. Finance and math experts also have promising salary prospects, earning roughly $65,000 straight out of college, with the chance to earn around six figures by the time they're midway through their careers. In terms of healthcare, pharmacy majors have the best shot at earning decent pay at the start of their professional lives.
Here are the 16 best-paying college majors and their median early career salaries. Picking the right major is important, but it's not the only factor that determines how much you're capable of earning after graduation. After reading the list below, check out the top schools offering the highest return on investment.
- Computer engineering // $80,000
- Chemical engineering // $79,000
- Computer science // $78,000
- Aerospace engineering // $74,000
- Electrical engineering // $72,000
- Industrial engineering // $71,000
- Mechanical engineering // $70,000
- General engineering // $68,000
- Miscellaneous engineering // $68,000 (tie)
- Finance // $66,000
- Civil engineering // $65,000 (tie)
- Economics // $65,000 (tie)
- Business analytics // $65,000 (tie)
- Mathematics // $65,000 (tie)
- Construction services // $64,000 (tie)
- Pharmacy // $64,000 (tie)
Read More Education Stories: