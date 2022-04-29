The 15 Most Popular Breakfast Foods in the U.S.
There are multiple reasons to eat breakfast every day. Chowing down on meals in the morning may help improve your focus levels and reduce your risk for certain diseases. Even if you know you should eat something after getting out of bed, you may have trouble narrowing your options down from the items in your kitchen. If you need some inspiration, here are the most popular breakfast staples in America.
Kitchen Infinity surveyed 2500 adults in the U.S. to determine the nation's favorite foods to munch on in the morning. Cereal dominates the list, with 14 percent of respondents naming it as their top breakfast pick. It's easy to see why; many people want something fast and easy at the beginning of the day, and all you have to do to prepare a bowl of cereal is add milk (or orange juice, if that's your thing).
Eggs come in at No. 2. Though they take slightly more work to prepare than cold cereal, their versatility has made them a perennial favorite for breakfast lovers. Fruit, toast, and avocado also break the top five.
Americans follow certain trends when it comes to breakfast, but there's no rule saying you need to have fruit and whole grains for your first meal. Many of history's most productive people thought outside the cereal box; Walt Whitman, for example, ate oysters and red meat in the morning. After reading the list of America's most popular breakfast foods below, check out the breakfasts enjoyed by famous figures here.
- Cereal
- Eggs
- Fruit
- Toast
- Avocado
- Yogurt
- Bagels
- Omelet
- Pancakes
- Bacon and/or sausage
- Cereal bar
- Porridge
- Donuts or cookies
- Pastries
- Smoked salmon