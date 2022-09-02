The Most Popular Stephen King Movie in Each State
Few authors enjoy the name recognition of Stephen King, who has spent nearly 50 years terrifying readers and moviegoers alike with works like Carrie, It, and The Shining.
According to new data collected by USDish conducted by USDish, a Dish Network satellite distributor, there may be some regional preferences for King’s works.
Culling the 15 best-reviewed King adaptations on Rotten Tomatoes and then analyzing Google Trends, USDish compiled the most-searched King-inspired movies in each state.
It Chapter Two (2019) was the most popular in 12 states, likely because it’s one of the latest and highest-profile King films to hit the big screen. That movie's predecessor, It (2017), comes in second, while Misery (1990) and The Mist (2007) occupy third and fourth place, respectively. While The Shining took only one state, it’s Colorado, where the story’s haunted Overlook Hotel is located. And in King’s home state of Maine, 1994’s sleeper hit The Shawshank Redemption comes out on top.
