The 25 U.S. Cities Retirees Love Most
Recession, inflation, unemployment—economic times are uncertain, and for those planning on retiring soon, it’s imperative to settle down in places that provide the greatest benefits for those on a fixed income. While many states are friendly toward retirees, there are several cities in particular that may be worth a look when it’s time to slow down.
Recently, financial advisor site SmartAsset ran a breakdown of the cities that are seeing an uptick in new retired residents. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the site looked at locations that saw the biggest net population increase for those over 60 in 2021. Here’s what they found.
Rank
City
Moved In
Moved Out
Net Gain
1.
Mesa, AZ
4967
1338
3629
2.
Henderson, NV
3570
1968
1602
3.
San Antonio, TX
3127
1963
1164
4.
North Las Vegas, NV
2297
1190
1107
5.
Boise, ID
2089
991
1098
6.
Wilmington, NC
1445
453
992
7.
Frisco, TX
1436
476
960
8.
Miami, FL
1491
544
947
9.
Jacksonville, FL
3448
2605
843
10.
Raleigh, NC
1284
454
830
11.
Peoria, AZ
1719
912
807
12.
St. Petersburg, FL
1545
756
789
13.
Norman, OK
828
44
784
14.
Nashville, TN
1837
1064
773
15.
Tampa, FL
1526
799
727
16.
Overland Park, KS
838
123
715
17.
Lubbock, TX
890
183
707
18.
Salem, OR
722
27
695
19.
Fort Collins, CO
890
269
621
20.
Olathe, KS
741
157
584
21.
Little Rock, AR
748
199
549
22.
Richmond, VA
533
0
533
23.
Waco, TX
510
0
510
24.
El Paso, TX
1658
1175
483
25.
Cary, NC
1080
660
420
Mesa, Arizona topped the list, with an influx of nearly 5000 60-plus newcomers. In all, a quarter of Mesa’s citizens are at or nearing retirement age. The same is true of second-place city Henderson, Nevada. Both Henderson and North Las Vegas offer similar amenities as other places on the list, but have more diversions thanks to Sin City’s gambling scene.
Though it might be cliché at this point, Florida remains a strong attractor for seniors. The state welcomed 78,000 of them in 2021. In fact, if it seems as if Nevada, Texas, and Florida dominate the list, there’s a good reason: In addition to warm weather, all three are free of state income tax.
SmartAsset also examined the contrast: states where retirees seem to be leaving. California saw a net loss of 71,828 residents, while New York saw 46,709 depart for other pastures. High taxes and property values likely play a factor.