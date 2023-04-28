Mental Floss
The 25 U.S. Cities Retirees Love Most

Jake Rossen
Jupiterimages/DigitalVision via Getty Images
Recession, inflation, unemployment—economic times are uncertain, and for those planning on retiring soon, it’s imperative to settle down in places that provide the greatest benefits for those on a fixed income. While many states are friendly toward retirees, there are several cities in particular that may be worth a look when it’s time to slow down.

Recently, financial advisor site SmartAsset ran a breakdown of the cities that are seeing an uptick in new retired residents. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the site looked at locations that saw the biggest net population increase for those over 60 in 2021. Here’s what they found.

Rank

City

Moved In

Moved Out

Net Gain

1.

Mesa, AZ

4967

1338

3629

2.

Henderson, NV

3570

1968

1602

3.

San Antonio, TX

3127

1963

1164

4.

North Las Vegas, NV

2297

1190

1107

5.

Boise, ID

2089

991

1098

6.

Wilmington, NC

1445

453

992

7.

Frisco, TX

1436

476

960

8.

Miami, FL

1491

544

947

9.

Jacksonville, FL

3448

2605

843

10.

Raleigh, NC

1284

454

830

11.

Peoria, AZ

1719

912

807

12.

St. Petersburg, FL

1545

756

789

13.

Norman, OK

828

44

784

14.

Nashville, TN

1837

1064

773

15.

Tampa, FL

1526

799

727

16.

Overland Park, KS

838

123

715

17.

Lubbock, TX

890

183

707

18.

Salem, OR

722

27

695

19.

Fort Collins, CO

890

269

621

20.

Olathe, KS

741

157

584

21.

Little Rock, AR

748

199

549

22.

Richmond, VA

533

0

533

23.

Waco, TX

510

0

510

24.

El Paso, TX

1658

1175

483

25.

Cary, NC

1080

660

420

Mesa, Arizona topped the list, with an influx of nearly 5000 60-plus newcomers. In all, a quarter of Mesa’s citizens are at or nearing retirement age. The same is true of second-place city Henderson, Nevada. Both Henderson and North Las Vegas offer similar amenities as other places on the list, but have more diversions thanks to Sin City’s gambling scene.

Though it might be cliché at this point, Florida remains a strong attractor for seniors. The state welcomed 78,000 of them in 2021. In fact, if it seems as if Nevada, Texas, and Florida dominate the list, there’s a good reason: In addition to warm weather, all three are free of state income tax.

SmartAsset also examined the contrast: states where retirees seem to be leaving. California saw a net loss of 71,828 residents, while New York saw 46,709 depart for other pastures. High taxes and property values likely play a factor.

