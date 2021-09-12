The World’s 15 Most Walking-Friendly Cities

Walking isn’t just the most classic mode of human transportation: it’s also one of the healthiest, cheapest, and most sustainable. That’s why nearly 80 percent of those polled in a National Association of Realtors survey indicated they’d be willing to pay a premium to live in a walkable community.

It’s clear we live in a world that prioritizes car-centric infrastructure (the average person drives seven times more often than they walk), so where are these walkable cities, anyway?

Researchers with the travel insurance company AllClear set out to determine exactly that, narrowing down the 15 most walkable cities based on elevation. Using an analysis of the elevation levels of 242 popular cities, they figured out the easiest, flattest places to start living that car-free lifestyle.

The 15 Most Walkable Cities In The World

Ranking City Country 1 Amsterdam The Netherlands 2 Rotterdam The Netherlands 3 Venice Italy 4 New Orleans United States 5 Kolkata India 6 Cancún Mexico 7 Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates 8 Colombo Sri Lanka 9 Miami United States 10 Bangkok Thailand 11 Riga Latvia 12 Sacramento United States 13 Tampa United States 14 Dubai United Arab Emirates 15 Buenos Aires Argentina

The no. 1 and no. 2 spots for walkability belong to cities in the Netherlands. Amsterdam—the nation’s capital city—and Rotterdam led the list due to their incredibly low elevations. Amsterdam in particular has long been celebrated for its pedestrian-friendly (and cyclist-friendly) setup, as it’s a fairy compact city filled with plenty of walking paths.

Next up in the top five is Venice, Italy, a flat city well known for its deep culture, abundance of tourist attractions, and elaborate network of canals. And who wants to drive when you have a gondola?

The United States makes an appearance at no. 4 with New Orleans, Louisiana, a vibrant locale with a reputation for its live music, incredible nightlife, and southern hospitality. It’s followed by Kolkata, widely regarded as the cultural capital of India.

If you’re someone who enjoys a good road trip or hates the sounds of the city, you might not get the appeal of having a grocery store down the block. But living in a walkable area isn’t just a convenience—it’s a net positive for communities as a whole.

Transportation is the top contributor of greenhouse gases, with 58 percent of those emissions coming from standard passenger vehicles. And car culture does more than just contribute to pollution: It’s also expensive. It costs the average American around $9500 every year just to own a car; this is income that could be instead used to benefit local businesses or support the community.

Living in a pedestrian-friendly spot is also just plain good for you. It’s beneficial for your physical and mental health, as residents in walkable cities report being happier than their car-bound counterparts.

