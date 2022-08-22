MoviePass Returns With New Pricing Model
If you’ve been reserving the spot in your wallet that once held your MoviePass card, your patience is about to pay off. As TheWrap reports, the failed movie subscription service will be resurrected this Labor Day.
Three years after its sudden and catastrophic demise, MoviePass still feels like a dream we woke up from too soon. For a brief window in the late 2010s, subscribers were able to see any movie at any major theater chain once a day for less than $10 a month. This too-good-to-be-true model led many people to question how the business was making money. It turns out they weren’t: MoviePass pulled the plug on its mobile ticketing service in September 2019, and its parent company filed for bankruptcy several months later.
Though many users were sad to see the service go, there was little hope of it making a comeback. Former fans were surprised when a message recently appeared on MoviePass’s website announcing its relaunch in Beta set for Labor Day 2022. From August 25–August 29, prospective subscribers will be able to sign up for the waitlist online. Based on regional interest, the business will roll out in different markets in waves starting September 5.
MoviePass 2.0 will look different from the model people remember. Instead of unlimited daily movies for $9.99, the company is offering tiered subscriptions at $10, $20, and $30 a month. According to the website, “Each level will get a certain amount of credits to be able to use towards movies each month.” Like the original MoviePass, membership cards will be valid at all brand-name theaters that accept major credit cards.
MoviePass’s announcement raises just as many questions as it answers, like How many movies will subscribers get to see per month? When will the service be available to the public? And Will this version die as quickly as the last one? Even if this newest iteration is doomed to fail, you can expect plenty of people to sign up for it just to relive the magic of the summer of 2018.
[h/t TheWrap]